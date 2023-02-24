PRESS RELEASE: CABINET ENDORSES APPOINTMENT OF G.C.A. C.E.O.

(GOVERNMENT PRESS SECRETARIAT): Cabinet has confirmed the appointment of Tuala – Tamaalelagi Siaki to the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Gambling Control Authority (G.C.A.).

Tuala will be returning to the post where he has served as C.E.O. for nine (9) years and was responsible for the overall management, authority’s finances, human resources and other related administrative functions and processes.

He was selected as the most suitable applicant to take over the position of C.E.O. due to his high level of understanding and commitment to continue to improve on all level of operations of the Gambling Control Authority in order to lift the Public Beneficial Body’s overall performance for improved delivery of services going forward.

Tuala holds a Master in Business Administration, Graduation Diploma in Legal Practice, Bachelor of Law and Bachelor of Arts majoring in Political Science.

His term of appointment is for three (3) years.

PEPA O FA’AMATALAGA: FA’AMAONIA E LE KAPENETA LE OFISA SILI O PULEGA E FA’AFOEINA KASINO MA TA’ALOGA FAITUPE ‘ESE’ESE

(SO’O’UPU A LE MĀLŌ): Ua fa’amaonia e le Kapeneta le toe tofia ai o le afioga iā Tuala – Tamaalelagi Siaki e fa’aauau lana tautua i le tofiga o le Ofisa Sili o Pulega e Fa’afoeina Kasino ma Ta’aloga Faitupe ‘Ese’ese (Gambling Control Authority – G.C.A.).

O le afioga iā Tuala ua fa’amauina, ua iva (9) tausaga soso’o o ia umia pea lenei tofiga tāua a le Mālō.

O se tamāli’i ua telē lona silafia i le fa’atinoga o le auaunaga, ma ua loa fo’i lona sao e ala i auala ‘ese’ese e si’itia mauāluga ai le tautua a le Pulega e Fa’afoeina Kasino ma Ta’aloga Faitupe ‘Ese’ese i le atunu’u.

O lo’o ia umia fa’ailoga tauāloa o le Master in Business Administration, o le Tipiloma in Legal Practice ma le Bachelor of Law ma le Arts fa’apitoa lava i le Political Science.

O lea tofiga e tolu tausaga.