Suspects Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2200 Block of 6th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Monday, February 20, 2023, in the 2200 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:00 pm, the suspects entered an unoccupied vehicle at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.