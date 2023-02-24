Suspect Sought in a Theft One Stolen Auto Offense: Unit Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Theft One Stolen Auto offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the Unit block of N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:24 pm, the suspect entered an unattended vehicle that was running with the keys in the ignition at the listed location. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.