Constance Chang Appointed Director of Sales & Marketing at W Maldives

W Maldives has announced the appointment of Constance Chang as the Director of Sales & Marketing. With over a decade of experience in luxury and lifestyle hospitality, Constance brings a wealth of knowledge and passion and will lead the sales and marketing team at the resort.

Originally from Singapore, Constance earned her Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration and Hospitality Administration/Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she achieved Dean’s List honors for three consecutive years. A wine aficionado, she also served as the Sales & Marketing Director of the University’s Wine Society.

Constance has an impressive track record in the luxury hospitality sector. Before joining W Maldives, she was the Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing at IHG Hotels & Resorts Bali, where she successfully launched various marketing campaigns and events, resulting in increased brand awareness and revenue growth. Some of the roles she’s held throughout her career include Director of Sales & Marketing at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach; Account Director, Luxury & Lifestyle at IHG Hotels & Resorts, Singapore; and Business Development Manager, Luxury Leisure Sales & Events at Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Singapore among others.

“We are thrilled to have Constance join our team as the Director of Sales & Marketing. Her experience and leadership will help us drive our commercial efforts to new heights as we continue to position W Maldives as a leading luxury lifestyle resort in the Maldives,” said Idu Ribeiro, General Manager of W Maldives.

As Director of Sales & Marketing, Constance will be responsible for driving sales and revenue growth, managing relationships with key stakeholders and partners, and developing and implementing marketing strategies to enhance the resort’s brand awareness.

“I am excited to join the team at W Maldives and work with such a talented group of individuals. I look forward to contributing to the resort’s continued success and delivering exceptional experiences to our guests,” said Constance Chang.

Constance’s fluency in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin is also a great asset for the resort and will facilitate communication with guests and partners from all around the world. An adrenaline junkie, Constance enjoys Crossfit, Muay Thai, and skydiving in her spare time.