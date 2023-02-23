COMMUNITY GARDEN SEEKS GARDENERS FOR 2023 SEASON

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture is actively seeking individuals or families who are interested in starting their own garden to raise fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.





The Illinois Department of Agriculture's Community Garden is located on the infield of the Illinois State Fair Grandstand racetrack and features 200 garden plots. Of those plots, 100 are designated for organic gardening, and the remaining 100 plots are assigned for non-organic gardeners.





"The interest in gardening, specifically growing your own food has increased in the past couple of years," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "For some, the biggest hurdle is having the space to plant a garden. This takes that barrier away and provides a location where you cannot only grow your own fresh food, but connect with others who do the same."





Each plot costs $20 and can be tilled for you for an additional charge. The Department will supply water and compost free of charge.









Completed applications and payments can be returned by mail or to the front desk at the Illinois Department Agriculture at the John R. Block Building, Attention: Community Garden, 801 E. Sangamon Ave. Springfield, IL 62794.





Weather permitting, the Community Garden will open on March 13th. If you would like more information about this year's Community Garden, visit the IDOA website or contact the Department at (217) 785-8300.



