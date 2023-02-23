Illinois State Fair Announces 2023 Theme Days

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois State Fair is excited to announce new theme and discount days for 2023. Changes have been made from theme days in years past. County Fairs and Horse Racing Day will start it all off on Thursday, August 10 with gates opening at 7am. This change will provide a full day of horse racing, county fair celebrations, free entertainment, carnival rides, all of your favorite fair food, traditional kick off activities and the annual Twilight Parade.





Agriculture Day moves to Friday, August 11, allowing for more livestock exhibitors and youth in agriculture participants to be on the grounds to celebrate our state's number one industry. The move to the first Friday will also help minimize the impact of school starting for some districts.





A new theme day "Twosday" will feature $2 admission for seniors and adults on Tuesday, August 15. To enhance this family-friendly promotion, North American Midway, the fair's carnival operator, will also offer all rides at $2.00 each. This is in addition to honoring all Mega Passes and Jumbo Passes sold before and during the fair.





"We took a look at our theme days and saw a couple of ways we could enhance our fairgoers' experience," said Rebecca Clark Illinois State Fair Manager. "From opening our gates earlier for a full day of horse racing, to exposing more Illinoisians to our state's number one industry and offering affordable ways for families to enjoy the Illinois State Fair, our newly enhanced theme days will have something for everyone."





The Governor's Sale of Champions is also making the move to Governor's Day, which will be Wednesday, August 16. All fairgoers are encouraged and welcome to visit our Hall of Champions throughout the fair to visit with our youth exhibitors and learn more about their prize-winning animals.





Here is the complete list of the 2023 Illinois State Fair theme and discount days:





Thursday, August 10- County Fairs & Horse Racing Day

Friday, August 11- Agriculture Day

Saturday, August 12- Kids Day

Sunday, August 13- Veterans Day (Free admission for veterans and their families)

Monday, August 14- Senior & Scout Day (Free Admission for seniors and scouts)

Tuesday, August 15- Twosday ($2 Admission for seniors and adults)

Wednesday, August 16- Governor's Day

Thursday, August 17- Republican Day

Friday, August 18- First Responders & Healthcare Heroes Day (Free Admission for first responders and healthcare workers w/ID)

Saturday, August 19- Park District Conservation Day

Sunday, August 20- Family Day





Mark your calendars for the 2023 Illinois State Fair, running August 10 through 20 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook Twitter , and Instagram



