Illinois Conservation Foundation Hall of Fame Gala set for April 6

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 23 - The 2022 class of the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame will be inducted during the Illinois Conservation Foundation's Hall of Fame Gala on April 6 in Glen Ellyn. The event is open to the public.


Since 2002, the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) has recognized Illinoisans for their significant contributions and unparalleled dedication to preserving, promoting, enhancing, or supporting natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities with induction into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.


The 2022 Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees are:

  • Doug Aller - An avid, lifelong outdoorsman from Berwyn whose company hosts events such as "Fishing with a First Responder" and "No Child Left Indoors/Family Outdoor Day" to introduce the outdoors to children of all ages, including underserved youth.
  • Nan Buckardt - An educator, conservation advocate, and leader from Libertyville, who has dedicated the last 30-plus years of her career to inspiring thousands of people to preserve and protect the natural world. She helped found Chicago Wilderness and Lake County Nature Network.
  • Eileen Rice - Known as "the fishing teacher," Rice, of Des Plaines, has introduced thousands of children and parents to the joy of fishing and the outdoors, using her classroom and the playground as an invitation to learn about aquatic life and imagine life underwater.
The Hall of Fame Gala, the largest annual fundraising event for the ICF, will include an auction and raffles with hunting and fishing trips and gear available. By supporting the gala and hall of fame, people also are supporting conservation efforts throughout Illinois. More information about tickets and registration can be found at https://www.ilconservation.org/gala.


The Illinois Conservation Foundation is an IRS 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation established in 1995 to support the programs of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Contributions are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more information on the ICF and the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame Gala, email info@ilconservation.org.

