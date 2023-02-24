Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.23.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tamie McGowen, 53, of Folsom, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Communications at the California State Transportation Agency, where she has been Acting Deputy Secretary of Communications since 2022. McGowen served in several positions at the California Department of Transportation from 1992 to 2022, including Assistant Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Division Chief of Public Affairs, Deputy Advisor and Administrative Services Manager, Deputy Advisor and Resource Manager, Resource Manager, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Certification Analyst and Personnel Services Specialist. McGowen is a member of the California State Information Officers Council. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $161,004. McGowen is registered without party preference.

Jerry Fleming, 71, of Walnut Creek, has been reappointed to the Covered California Board of Directors, where he has served since 2019. Fleming held multiple positions at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan from 1977 to 2015, including National Senior Vice President roles for Health Care Reform Implementation and Policy, Health Plan Manager and Program Development, Vice President roles for Administration and Health Plan Manager for the Northern California Region, and Director roles for Planning and Program Development and Medical Economics for the Northern California Region. He was an Economist for the Montana Department of Community Affairs from 1975 to 1977. Fleming earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Fleming is a Democrat.

Benjamin “Benji” Carvajal, 25, of Daly City, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where he has served since 2020. Carvajal has been an Engineering Apprentice at Dignity Health since 2022. He was a Receptionist at Beck’s Motor Lodge from 2015 to 2022. Carvajal was an Intern at the Institute for the Future from 2018 to 2019. He was a Volunteer with Breakthrough from 2012 to 2015. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Carvajal is a Democrat.

Catherine Milton, 80, of Menlo Park, has been reappointed to the California Volunteers Commission, where she has served since 2021. Milton was Senior Advisor at the Haas Center for Public Service from 2016 to 2020 and President of Friends of the Children from 2001 to 2004. She was Vice President at Save the Children from 1995 to 2001. Milton was Senior Vice President for the Corporation for National Service from 1993 to 1995. She was Executive Director for the Commission on National and Community Service from 1991 to 1993. Milton was Special Assistant to the President of Stanford University from 1982 to 1991. She was Founding Director of the Haas Center for Public Service from 1982 to 1991 and a Staff Member for the Special Committee on Aging at the U.S. Senate from 1981 to 1982. Milton was a Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for Enforcement and Operation at the U.S. Department of the Treasury from 1977 to 1981 and Assistant Director at the Police Foundation from 1970 to 1975. Milton earned an honorary Doctor of Education degree from Mount Holyoke College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Milton is a Democrat.