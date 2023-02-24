United States Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Cormier Smith’s Travel to Jordan

U.S. Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Desirée Cormier Smith will travel to Amman, Jordan February 23-28 to deliver keynote remarks at U.S. Embassy Amman’s Black and White Gala for Black History Month. The annual gala brings together members of the diplomatic community, local partners, and other key stakeholders to pay tribute to Black American cultures, histories, and contributions. During her visit, Special Representative Cormier Smith will also meet with Jordanian stakeholders and members of civil society who work with marginalized racial and ethnic communities in Jordan. This will be her first trip to the region in this role.

The United States is unequivocally committed to addressing racial discrimination, inequity, xenophobia, and intolerance of all forms both within our own borders and around the world. We strive to promote respect for the rights of individuals regardless of their race or ethnicity, and create a more just, inclusive, and equitable world where all people have the opportunity to live up to their fullest potential.

To learn more about Special Representative Cormier Smith’s mandate and work, follow @US_SRREJ on Twitter. For media inquiries, please contact DRL-Press@state.gov.