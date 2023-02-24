finish’d Inc. Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program
All-in-one on-demand platform among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online acceleratorCENTENNIAL, CO, US, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- finish’d, an on-demand platform that helps users get more done while saving them time, effort, and money and resolves issues drivers, gig workers and hosts face, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.
“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Brian Lee, Head of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. SaaS marketplace companies like finish’d can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for finish’d and believe they will do well at Newchip.”
“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to connect with investors throughout the globe interested in our industry, fine tune our company, and build out a strong and dedicated team, which will take finish’d to the next level”, says Brannon Peterkin, the founder of finish’d. “We have this solution that users, providers, hosts, and drivers have been asking for and through Newchip, we will be able to ensure that they will be able to experience benefits of finish’d. With the continued growth and feedback, we’ll be able to update and enhance the platform to ensure that it is exactly what users want.”
About finish’d
finish’d is an all-in-one on demand marketplace that helps users get more done with less time, effort, and money. It was simultaneously designed to address and alleviate the issues rideshare drivers, vacation rental hosts, gig workers, and service providers experience on their current platforms. Founded by entrepreneur Brannon Peterkin, finish’d is currently available on the Apple App Store and coming soon to Android. finish’d is on a mission to empower users and the providers, drivers, and hosts that provide the benefits to the users. For more information or to download finish’d, visit https://www.finishd.app.
About Newchip
Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 2,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.
press@finishd.app
Press Room
finish'd Inc.
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn