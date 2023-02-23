21st US-Japan Cellular and Gene Therapy Conference - 03/01/2018

|
|PROGRAM
|Moderator
S. Rafat Husain, Sr. Staff Scientist, Division of Cellular and Gene Therapies, CBER, US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, Maryland
|9:00 a.m. – 9:05 a.m.
Opening Remarks
Peter Marks, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER),
US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, Maryland
|9:05 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.
Yoshikazu Ohya, Professor, Department of Integrated Biosciences, Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, University of Tokyo, Tokyo
|Morning Session
|Moderators
Hideyuki Okano, Professor, Department of Physiology; and Dean of School of Medicine, Keio University School of Medicine, Tokyo
Steven Goldman, Chief, Division of Cell and Gene Therapies; Co-Director, Center for Translational Neuromedicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York
|9:10 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
Challenge toward iPSCs Based Cell Therapy and Modeling of CNS Disorders and Current Status of Regenerative Medicine in Japan
Hideyuki Okano, Professor, Department of Physiology; and Dean of School of Medicine, Keio University School of Medicine, Japan
|9:50 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.
Humanized Patient-Specific Glial Chimeric Mice for Modeling Neurodegenerative Disease
Steven Goldman, Chief, Division of Cell and Gene Therapies; Co-Director, Center for Translational Neuromedicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY
|10:40 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.
Neuroprotective Gene Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease
Hideki Mochizuki, Professor, Department of Neurology, Division of Medicine, Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka
|11:10 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
Enhancing Delivery of Cellular and Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Diseases with Focused Ultrasound
Paul Fishman, Professor of Neurology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
|11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.
Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Diseases
Shin-ichi Muramatsu, Professor, Division of Neurology, Jichi Medical University, Center for Gene & Cell Therapy, The Institute of Medical Science, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo
|Afternoon Session
|Moderators
|
Raj K. Puri, Director, Division of Cellular and Gene Therapies, CBER, US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, Maryland
Tadashi Isa, Professor, Department of Neuroscience, Graduate School of Medicine, Kyoto University, Kyoto
|1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Clinical Development of Gene and Cellular Therapies
Mike Singer, Medical Officer, General Medicine Branch 2, Division of Clinical Evaluation and Pharmacology/Toxicology, CBER, US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, Maryland
|1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Multi-hierarchical Mechanism of Recovery from Partial Spinal Cord Injury
Tadashi Isa, Professor, Department of Neuroscience, Graduate School of Medicine, Kyoto University, Kyoto
|2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Giant Axonal Neuropathy: From the Disease to Outcome Measures to First-in-Human Intrathecal Gene Transfer
Carsten Bonnemann, Senior Investigator and Chief, Neuromuscular and Neurogenetic Disorders of Childhood Section, Neurogenetics Branch, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, NIH, Bethesda, MD
|2:50 p.m. – 3:20 p.m.
New Molecularly Targeted Therapeutics Deduced from Unbiased Approaches
Hitoshi Okazawa, Professor, Department of Neuropathology, Medical Research Institute, Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo
|3:20 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.
GSK3 -b/a - Synuclein Interactions in the Genesis of Parkinson’s disease Anita Sidhu, Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular & Cellular Biology, Georgetown University Medical Center, Washington DC
|3:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.
Ectopic Neurogenesis Induced by Prenatal Antiepileptic Drug Exposure Increases Seizure Susceptibility in Adult Mice
Kinichi Nakashima, Professor, Department of Stem Cell biology and Medicine, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kyushu University, Fukuoka
|4:20 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.
Aging and Anti-Aging of Cognitive Functions
Tatsuhiro Hisatsune, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Biosciences, Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo
