21st US-Japan Cellular and Gene Therapy Conference - 03/01/2018

PROGRAM

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Registration

Coffee and Breakfast

Moderator S. Rafat Husain, Sr. Staff Scientist, Division of Cellular and Gene Therapies, CBER, US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, Maryland

9:00 a.m. – 9:05 a.m. Opening Remarks

Peter Marks, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER),

US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, Maryland

9:05 a.m. – 9:10 a.m. Yoshikazu Ohya, Professor, Department of Integrated Biosciences, Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, University of Tokyo, Tokyo

Morning Session

Moderators Hideyuki Okano, Professor, Department of Physiology; and Dean of School of Medicine, Keio University School of Medicine, Tokyo

Steven Goldman, Chief, Division of Cell and Gene Therapies; Co-Director, Center for Translational Neuromedicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York

9:10 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. Challenge toward iPSCs Based Cell Therapy and Modeling of CNS Disorders and Current Status of Regenerative Medicine in Japan

Hideyuki Okano, Professor, Department of Physiology; and Dean of School of Medicine, Keio University School of Medicine, Japan

9:50 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. Humanized Patient-Specific Glial Chimeric Mice for Modeling Neurodegenerative Disease

Steven Goldman, Chief, Division of Cell and Gene Therapies; Co-Director, Center for Translational Neuromedicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY

10:20 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. Coffee Break

10:40 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. Neuroprotective Gene Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease

Hideki Mochizuki, Professor, Department of Neurology, Division of Medicine, Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka

11:10 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. Enhancing Delivery of Cellular and Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Diseases with Focused Ultrasound

Paul Fishman, Professor of Neurology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Shin-ichi Muramatsu, Professor, Division of Neurology, Jichi Medical University, Center for Gene & Cell Therapy, The Institute of Medical Science, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo

12:10 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. LUNCH

Afternoon Session

Moderators Raj K. Puri, Director, Division of Cellular and Gene Therapies, CBER, US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, Maryland

Tadashi Isa, Professor, Department of Neuroscience, Graduate School of Medicine, Kyoto University, Kyoto

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Clinical Development of Gene and Cellular Therapies

Mike Singer, Medical Officer, General Medicine Branch 2, Division of Clinical Evaluation and Pharmacology/Toxicology, CBER, US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, Maryland

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Multi-hierarchical Mechanism of Recovery from Partial Spinal Cord Injury

Tadashi Isa, Professor, Department of Neuroscience, Graduate School of Medicine, Kyoto University, Kyoto

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Giant Axonal Neuropathy: From the Disease to Outcome Measures to First-in-Human Intrathecal Gene Transfer

Carsten Bonnemann, Senior Investigator and Chief, Neuromuscular and Neurogenetic Disorders of Childhood Section, Neurogenetics Branch, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, NIH, Bethesda, MD

2:30 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. Coffee Break

2:50 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. New Molecularly Targeted Therapeutics Deduced from Unbiased Approaches

Hitoshi Okazawa, Professor, Department of Neuropathology, Medical Research Institute, Tokyo Medical and Dental University, Tokyo

3:20 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. GSK3 -b/a - Synuclein Interactions in the Genesis of Parkinson’s disease Anita Sidhu, Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular & Cellular Biology , Georgetown University Medical Center, Washington DC

3:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. Ectopic Neurogenesis Induced by Prenatal Antiepileptic Drug Exposure Increases Seizure Susceptibility in Adult Mice

Kinichi Nakashima, Professor, Department of Stem Cell biology and Medicine, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kyushu University, Fukuoka

4:20 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. Aging and Anti-Aging of Cognitive Functions

Tatsuhiro Hisatsune, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Biosciences, Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo