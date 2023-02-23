Official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Bahrain

23/02/2023

266

On February 21, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov left for an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Two and a half hours later, the presidential airliner landed at the International Airport of the city of Muharraq, decorated with the State flags of two friendly countries.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa and other officials warmly and cordially welcomed the President of Turkmenistan at the airstairs.

On February 22, before the start of the summit talks, the head of Turkmenistan visited the Bahrain Economic Development Council. In the morning, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov proceeded to the Head Office of the Council, where he was warmly welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa and the leaders of this structure.

A presentation was organized for the distinguished guest, which allowed to get a visual idea of the Bahrain Economic Development Council and the specifics of its work. As part of the presentation, the leadership of the Council also provided detailed information on the main areas of its work.

In the first half of the day, the President of Turkmenistan proceeded to the Al-Gudaibiya Royal Palace. Here, on the square, the official welcoming ceremony of the distinguished guest took place.

Then bilateral talks at the highest level were held at the Al-Gudaibiya Palace. Once again warmly welcoming President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and emphasizing that Turkmenistan is a brotherly, friendly country for Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa highly appreciated the established interstate relations.

Thanking King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa for the invitation to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain and warm welcome, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan pays great attention to expanding fruitful relations with fraternal Bahrain, developing in the spirit of mutual trust and constructiveness.

Speaking of this, the head of state conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, as well as the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and the people of Bahrain from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In continuation of the negotiations, which took place in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and in a businesslike manner, priority issues of Turkmen-Bahraini cooperation were discussed, and the parties expressed their readiness for its further intensification in all areas. Focusing on the prospects for trade and economic partnership, the heads of the two states also stressed the importance of interaction in the humanitarian and cultural sphere as an integral factor in the rapprochement of the peoples of Turkmenistan and Bahrain, strengthening the bonds of friendship between them.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the international and regional agenda of mutual interest.

The President of Turkmenistan and the King of Bahrain presented each other with memorable gifts.

Then the talks continued in an expanded format, with the participation of official delegations from both countries.

First, in the presence of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, a signing ceremony was held, during which a large package of bilateral documents was signed.

As a result of the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Bahrain, a Joint Communiqué was adopted.

At the end of the signing ceremony, addressing President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and noting that this was his first visit to Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa said that for his great personal contribution to the strengthening and development of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, the creative policy pursued contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability and security on a regional and international scale, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was awarded the highest award of the Kingdom of Bahrain - the Order named after Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa of the first degree.

In a solemn atmosphere, to the applause of those present, the King of Bahrain presented this especially honorable award to the head of Turkmenistan and wished new outstanding success in his responsible state activities.

Expressing sincere gratitude to King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa for the honor rendered - awarding the Order named after Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa of the first degree, the head of state stressed that he considers this high award as a sign of deep respect for Turkmenistan and its people, a visible symbol of indestructibility these bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries.

In the afternoon, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov proceeded to the royal Safiriya Palace. Here the head of Turkmenistan was warmly welcomed by the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

During the conversation, the heads of the two states noted with satisfaction the productive nature of the talks held earlier today and their focus on achieving specific goals, confirming the mutual intention of the parties to bring the Turkmen-Bahraini relations to a new level that meets the realities of the time.

The topic of the development of horse breeding, which has centuries-old traditions in Turkmenistan and Bahrain, became the subject of an interested discussion. It is known that, as in our country, horse breeding has been practiced in the Arab world since ancient times. In Bahrain, as in Turkmenistan, great attention is paid to the development of this traditional industry and equestrian sport.

Then King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa invited the President of Turkmenistan to visit the equestrian ground located on the territory of the Palace. Here, a demonstration of horses was organized for the distinguished guest.

Accompanied by the King of Bahrain, the head of Turkmenistan watched the exhibition-brood of purebred Arabian horses, as well as horses of other breeds. It is noteworthy that among them were horses of the famous Akhal-Teke breed.

In recognition of the merits in strengthening interstate cooperation and contribution to the development of primordial horse breeding traditions, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was presented with a gift of two beautiful Arabian horses.

The head of Turkmenistan thanked the King of Bahrain, noting the prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation between specialists in this field, which in general will serve to enrich the content of the interstate dialogue.

Then, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa warmly said goodbye to each other, expressing confidence in the further successful development of Turkmen-Bahraini relations and addressing the best wishes to the peoples of both countries.

On the same day, the head of the Turkmen state visited the National Museum of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Here, at the main entrance, the distinguished guest was met by the head of the Department of Culture and Antiquities of Bahrain Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa and the museum management.

Having completed the program of the official visit, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov proceeded to the Bahrain International Airport, from where he departed for his homeland.