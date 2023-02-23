A meeting with the delegation of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan

On February 23, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Director General of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) Frank Riisberman at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the context of intensifying an effective international environmental dialogue, the Government of Turkmenistan pays great attention to combining the economic interests of the state with the need to maintain an environmental balance at the proper level. In his speech at the UN Conference on Sustainable Development "Rio + 20", President of Turkmenistan noted that the large-scale social and economic transformations carried out in Turkmenistan were undertaken in the context of the implementation of the Millennium Goals. As part of these reforms in the country, the priority areas are the introduction of modern methods of industrial production, the creation of a powerful industrial and social infrastructure, as well as measures to reduce the impact of industry on the environment, including the use of modern environmentally friendly technologies and renewable energy sources.

It was also noted that Turkmenistan actively supported the Paris Climate Agreement, which was ratified by our country in October 2016 and was revised in accordance with the country's obligations under the Paris Agreement. Currently, according to the Strategy, Turkmenistan is making significant practical efforts to implement mitigation and adaptation measures.

Further, it was emphasized that on May 12, 2022, the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan adopted the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC / NDC) of Turkmenistan under the Paris Climate Agreement. The reduction of greenhouse gas emissions planned in the NDC by 2030 is a confirmation of the ambitious goal of Turkmenistan under the Paris Agreement.

It was said that Turkmenistan, with the support of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), is preparing the Fourth National Communication on Climate Change and the First Biennial Communication. It is planned that both documents will be submitted to the UN Secretariat in early 2023.

The Minister noted that Turkmenistan welcomes the implementation of the Global Methane Pledge and will continue to work on international cooperation to reduce methane emissions. In Turkmenistan, in the oil and gas sector, a lot of work is being done to reduce methane emissions by increasing the volume of utilization of associated petroleum gas, and reducing losses of natural gas during production, transportation, storage and processing.

The Global Green Growth Institute proposed to consider and sign a Host country agreement between GGGI and the Government of Turkmenistan and open an office in Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen side proposed to strengthen cooperation through the exchange of experience on the introduction of new methods and technologies for green development, as well as to develop joint projects to study the environmental impact of forest zones created in Turkmenistan, as well as to improve the mechanism for sustainable forest management.