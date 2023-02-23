DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking Seeks Data from Auto Insurers to Assess Unintentional Bias

(Washington, DC)—The DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) has issued a data call to 25 insurance groups that offer private passenger auto insurance in the District of Columbia, as part of a review of potential unintentional bias. DISB is seeking data from January 1, 2019 forward, which it will analyze for bias or unfair discrimination in areas such as quotes, underwriting, premium/pricing, and loss ratios.

"DISB is committed to Mayor Bowser’s vision of giving all District residents a Fair Shot at financial success, and ensuring there is no bias in auto insurance rates is a leap forward in making this goal a reality,” said DISB Commissioner Karima Woods. “We call upon all 25 insurance companies to answer this call for data so that we may have a clear picture of the current auto insurance marketplace.”

DISB is requesting all data from the relevant insurance companies by April 28, 2023. The Department did share a draft version of the data call with insurers for feedback. Once the data is received, ORCAA, an algorithmic auditing company, will analyze it and provide a report to DISB. The Department will decide whether the data identifies any issues and what actions DISB will take.

"DISB appreciates the active involvement of stakeholders to help us develop this data call template,” said DISB Associate Commissioner for Insurance Philip Barlow. “This project has been long in the works, and we look forward to greater understanding of the potential for unintentional bias in private passenger auto insurance.”

