Gain Financial Confidence During America Saves Week with the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking

(Washington, DC)—The District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) is celebrating America Saves Week, February 27 to March 3, with events and programs to help District residents be financially confident. Washingtonians of all ages and income levels will be able to take advantage of free, interactive programs such as Bank on DC and Financially Fit DC.

“America Saves Week is a great opportunity to commit to a personal savings plan, whether it is intended to buy a home, pay for education, or plan for life events like retirement and emergencies,” said DISB Commissioner Karima Woods. “Our financial empowerment programs are part of Mayor Bowser’s vision to give all residents a #FairShot and build financial confidence.”

During American Saves Week, DISB and its partners will provide tools to help residents reach their full financial potential, including information on how to develop savings habits, save automatically, and reduce debt. Washingtonians can take advantage of these DISB programs:

Bank on DC, which is a collaborative effort between the District government, financial institutions and nonprofits to provide low and no-cost access to financial services and financial education to unbanked and under-banked households

Financially Fit DC, which offers free financial education tools and resources to help individuals take control of everyday finances and

The Opportunity Accounts Program, which is a matched savings program that helps qualified District residents save up to $7,500.

America Saves Week is managed by the non-profit Consumer Federation of America (CFA). The week is an annual celebration as well as a call to action for Americans to commit to saving. Through the support of over 1,700 organizations, the initiative encourages local communities, families, and individuals to examine their finances and rethink their saving behaviors. It all happens with the America Saves pledge, allowing savers to set a goal, and make a plan to achieve better financial stability.

For more information about events and resources that will be offered throughout the week, visit:

Participate in chats and savings challenges on Twitter: #ASW23 @DCDISB @BankonDC @AmericaSaves.

Eligible residents can also save money this tax season with free tax preparation services.

About DISB

The mission of the Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking (DISB) is three-fold:

(1) cultivate a regulatory environment that protects consumers and attracts and retains financial services firms to the District; (2) empower and educate residents on financial matters; and (3) provide financing for District small businesses.

Follow DISB on Social Media

DISB Twitter

DISB Facebook

DISB LinkedIn