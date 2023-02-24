Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Company Delivers Strong Full-Year Financial Results, Achieving Record Level for Adjusted EBITDA in 2022

“Strong performance across all our facilities drove superior financial results in 2022, allowing the Company to achieve the upper end of our 2022 financial guidance ranges,” said Mike Crawley, Northland’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “De-carbonization and energy security imperatives opened up new growth opportunities for Northland as we expanded our offshore wind and onshore renewables pipelines including in Canada with our acquisition of a 1.6GW Alberta solar development portfolio and our lead participation in a contracted 250MW battery storage project in Ontario. We continue to focus more towards project execution as large projects within our growth pipeline progress to construction and operations. As always, we strive to continually improve across all key metrics with none being more important than the health and safety of our employees.”

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

Financial Results

The Company’s strong performance through the year contributed to full-year financial results that were at the upper end of the guidance range with full-year Adjusted EBITDA of nearly $1.4 billion, setting a record level for Northland.

Sales of $641 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, were in line with 2021. Sales increased on a full-year basis to $2,449 million from $2,093 million in 2021.

of $641 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, were in line with 2021. Sales increased on a full-year basis to $2,449 million from $2,093 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-IFRS measure) decreased in the fourth quarter to $353 million from $364 million in 2021 and increased on a full-year basis to $1,398 million from $1,137 million in 2021.

(a non-IFRS measure) decreased in the fourth quarter to $353 million from $364 million in 2021 and increased on a full-year basis to $1,398 million from $1,137 million in 2021. Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share (a non-IFRS measure) decreased in the fourth quarter to $0.16 from $0.80 in 2021 and increased on a full-year basis to $1.95 from $1.77 in 2021.

(a non-IFRS measure) decreased in the fourth quarter to $0.16 from $0.80 in 2021 and increased on a full-year basis to $1.95 from $1.77 in 2021. Free Cash Flow per share (a non-IFRS measure) decreased in the fourth quarter to $0.06 from $0.69 in 2021 and increased on a full-year basis to $1.61 from $1.40 in 2021.

(a non-IFRS measure) decreased in the fourth quarter to $0.06 from $0.69 in 2021 and increased on a full-year basis to $1.61 from $1.40 in 2021. Net income increased in the fourth quarter to $324 million from $130 million in 2021 and increased on a full-year basis to $955 million from $270 million in 2021.



Sales and net income, as reported under IFRS, include consolidated results of entities not wholly owned by Northland, whereas non-IFRS financial measures include Northland’s proportionate ownership interest.

Summary of Consolidated Results (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 FINANCIALS Sales $ 641,115 $ 640,090 $ 2,448,815 $ 2,093,255 Gross profit 573,571 579,878 2,178,389 1,879,762 Operating income 269,195 301,074 1,051,307 785,366 Net income (loss) 323,922 129,528 955,457 269,879 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders 278,898 103,893 827,733 189,559 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-IFRS measure) 353,070 363,648 1,398,176 1,137,004 Cash provided by operating activities 550,689 559,368 1,832,983 1,609,295 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (a non-IFRS measure) 40,529 182,012 460,892 386,366 Free Cash Flow (a non-IFRS measure) 15,883 156,341 380,472 307,401 Cash dividends paid 51,337 44,688 196,845 172,755 Total dividends declared (1) $ 74,172 $ 68,001 $ 284,582 $ 264,200 Per Share Weighted average number of shares - basic (000s) 246,378 226,568 236,157 218,861 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - basic and diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.45 $ 3.46 $ 0.82 Adjusted Free Cash Flow - basic (a non-IFRS measure) $ 0.16 $ 0.80 $ 1.95 $ 1.77 Free Cash Flow - basic (a non-IFRS measure) $ 0.06 $ 0.69 $ 1.61 $ 1.40 Total dividends declared $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 1.20 $ 1.20 ENERGY VOLUMES Electricity production in gigawatt hours (GWh) 3,009 2,828 10,139 8,757 (1) Represents total dividends paid to common shareholders including dividends in cash or in shares under the DRIP.

Fourth Quarter Results Summary

Offshore wind facilities

Electricity production for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increased 6% or 86GWh compared to the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher wind resource, higher turbine availability at Nordsee One due to the completion of the RSA replacement campaign ahead of schedule and fewer uncompensated grid outages at the German facilities, partially offset by higher unpaid curtailments related to negative prices in Germany.

Sales of $339 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increased 2% or $5 million compared to the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher market prices and electricity production across all offshore wind facilities, partially offset by the foreign exchange rate fluctuations due to weakening of the Euro. Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow are largely hedged and therefore virtually unaffected by foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Adjusted EBITDA of $221 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increased 7% or $15 million compared to the same quarter of 2021, due to higher wind resource, higher market prices across all offshore wind facilities and fewer unpaid curtailments related to grid outages in Germany, partially offset by foreign exchange rate fluctuations due to weakening of the Euro.

An important indicator for performance of offshore wind facilities is the current and historical average power production of the facility. The following tables summarize actual electricity production and the historical average, high and low for the applicable operating periods of each offshore facility:

Three months ended December 31, 2022 (1) 2021 (1) Historical Average (2) Historical High (2) Historical Low (2) Electricity production (GWh) Gemini 794 743 775 824 739 Nordsee One 362 333 332 362 298 Deutsche Bucht 326 320 314 326 300 Total 1,482 1,396 (1) Includes GWh produced and attributed to paid curtailments. (2) Represents the historical power production for the period since the commencement of commercial operation of the respective facility (2017 for Gemini and Nordsee One, and 2020 for Deutsche Bucht) and excludes unpaid curtailments.

Regulatory Market Price Cap Changes Effective from December 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023

In September 2022, in response to the surge in wholesale electricity markets, the EU Council established a cap on market revenues on renewable energy producers effective from December 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023 (the “EU price cap”). EU member states have flexibility to adapt the EU price cap for their markets.

In January 2023, the mechanism for the EU price cap was finalized by the majority of member states. Gemini will be eligible to receive merchant revenue of up to €211/MWh and Nordsee One and Deutsche Bucht will be eligible to receive merchant revenue up to €30/MWh above their respective FIT plus 6% of the wholesale price. In both countries, only 10% of any revenue above the cap can be earned and retained by the facilities.

Onshore renewable facilities

Electricity production was 6% or 34GWh higher than the same quarter of 2021, due to higher wind resource across all onshore facilities, partially offset by lower solar resource at the Spanish facilities.

Sales of $132 million were 16% or $19 million higher than the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to the increased contribution from the Spanish portfolio and taking into account the increase in 2022 posted prices in the current regulatory period in Spain. Effective mid-2022, these regulatory amendments raised the posted price from €49/MWh to €122/MWh, retroactive from January 1, 2022, thus allowing generation facilities to realize higher sales in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA of $96 million was higher than the same quarter of 2021. Excluding the contribution from the Spanish portfolio, sales and Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter would have been 4% and 4% higher, respectively, compared to the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher wind and solar resource.

Efficient natural gas facilities

Electricity production increased 7% or 60GWh compared to the same quarter of 2021, due to higher market demand.

Sales of $111 million decreased 13% or $17 million compared to the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to the sale of Iroquois Falls.

Adjusted EBITDA of $49 million decreased 41% or $34 million compared to the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to the sale of Iroquois Falls.

Utility

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA of $64 million and $27 million, respectively, increased 9% or $5 million and 13% or $3 million compared to the same quarter of 2021, largely due to rate escalations, driven by a higher Colombian producer price index, positively affecting EBSA’s financial performance, partially offset by foreign exchange fluctuations due to weakening of Colombian Peso.

In December 2021, Northland restructured and upsized EBSA’s long-term, non-recourse financing (the “EBSA Facility”), resulting in $84 million of incremental cash proceeds to Northland, net of closing costs (the “EBSA Refinancing”). The upsizing of the EBSA Facility was completed on the basis of growth in EBSA’s projected EBITDA growth for 2022, based on increases in the rate base. Net upsizing proceeds of $47 million, in excess of EBSA’s expansionary capital expenditure needs were included in Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Consolidated statement of income (loss)

General and administrative (“G&A”) costs of $25 million in the fourth quarter increased 15% or $3 million compared to the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to personnel costs and other costs supporting Northland’s global growth, in-line with management’s expectations.

Development costs of $25 million decreased 8% or $2 million compared to 2021, primarily due to higher capitalization of development cost relating to development projects, as a result of projects advancing to required milestones.

Net finance costs of $87 million in the fourth quarter decreased 13% or $13 million compared to the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to scheduled repayments on facility-level loans.

Fair value gain on derivative contracts was $141 million in the fourth quarter primarily due to net movement in the fair value of derivatives related to commodity, interest rates and foreign exchange contracts.

Foreign exchange gain of $69 million in the fourth quarter was primarily due to unrealized gain from fluctuations in the closing foreign exchange rates.

Net income of $324 million in the fourth quarter increased by $194 million compared to the same quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of the factors described above.

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 323,922 $ 129,528 $ 955,457 $ 269,879 Adjustments: Finance costs, net 86,578 99,611 323,632 342,417 Gemini interest income 2,265 3,843 13,065 15,810 Acquisition costs 138 1,659 895 7,666 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 70,990 79,888 304,662 153,352 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 146,645 155,356 571,090 612,755 Amortization of contracts and intangible assets 13,966 (5,594 ) 53,611 23,284 Fair value (gain) loss on derivative contracts (147,414 ) (78,047 ) (482,351 ) (153,536 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (69,073 ) 29,429 (41,792 ) 81,318 Impairment loss — — — 29,981 Elimination of non-controlling interests (73,692 ) (74,593 ) (272,407 ) (260,567 ) Finance lease (lessor) (1,511 ) (1,113 ) (6,352 ) (7,137 ) Others(1) 256 23,681 (21,334 ) 21,782 Adjusted EBITDA $ 353,070 $ 363,648 $ 1,398,176 $ 1,137,004 (1) Others primarily include share of results from equity investments, loss (gain) on sale of assets and share of joint venture project development costs.

Adjusted EBITDA of $353 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, decreased 3% or $11 million compared to the same quarter of 2021. The significant factor decreasing Adjusted EBITDA includes:

$25 million decrease in operating results due to the loss in contribution as a result of the expiry of the PPA and subsequent sale of Iroquois Falls in April 2022.



Factors partially offsetting the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA were:

$15 million increase in operating results at the offshore wind facilities primarily due to higher turbine availability at Nordsee One, strong wind resource and high APX above the SDE at Gemini; and

$12 million higher contribution from the Spanish renewables portfolio primarily resulting from higher regulated posted prices for the portfolio at €122/MWh compared to €52/MWh in 2021.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles cash flow from operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 550,689 $ 559,368 $ 1,832,983 $ 1,609,295 Adjustments: Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (141,244 ) (111,986 ) (289,875 ) (292,499 ) Non-expansionary capital expenditures (10,675 ) (7,734 ) (56,248 ) (40,558 ) Restricted funding for major maintenance, debt and decommissioning reserves (6,531 ) 2,294 (17,857 ) (7,505 ) Interest (112,927 ) (100,842 ) (336,356 ) (277,908 ) Scheduled principal repayments on facility debt (439,185 ) (278,667 ) (839,614 ) (635,901 ) Funds set aside (utilized) for scheduled principal repayments 170,661 119,951 — 635 EBSA Refinancing proceeds, net of growth capital expenditures 20,078 3,827 46,974 3,827 Preferred share dividends (2,954 ) (2,710 ) (11,206 ) (10,811 ) Consolidation of non-controlling interests (31,707 ) (40,240 ) (75,217 ) (90,022 ) Investment income(1) 12,214 4,750 24,880 20,153 Proceeds under NER300 and warranty settlement at Nordsee One 14,530 10,764 70,317 38,636 Others(2) (7,066 ) (2,434 ) 31,691 (9,941 ) Free Cash Flow $ 15,883 $ 156,341 $ 380,472 $ 307,401 Add back: Growth expenditures 24,646 25,671 80,420 78,965 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 40,529 $ 182,012 $ 460,892 $ 386,366 (1) Investment income includes Gemini interest income. (2) Others mainly include effect of foreign exchange rates and hedges, Nordsee One interest on shareholder loans, share of joint venture project development costs, acquisition costs, lease payments, interest income, and other non-cash expenses adjusted in working capital excluded from Free Cash Flow in the period.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $41 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was 78% or $141 million lower than the same quarter of 2021.

The significant factors decreasing Adjusted Free Cash Flow were:

$97 million increase in scheduled and one-time refinancing related debt repayments on facility-level loans, mainly at Gemini and the Spanish portfolio;

$38 million increase in current taxes primarily at the offshore wind facilities and the Spanish portfolio as a result of better financial results; and

$11 million decrease in contribution from the efficient natural gas facilities leading to lower Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher contribution from offshore wind and onshore renewable facilities.



The factor partially offsetting the decrease in Adjusted Free Cash Flow was:

$20 million increase primarily from the proceeds of the EBSA refinancing net of expansionary capital expenditures.



Free Cash Flow, which includes growth expenditures, totaled $16 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and was 90% or $140 million lower than the same quarter of 2021, due to the same factors as Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 353,070 $ 363,648 $ 1,398,176 $ 1,137,004 Adjustments: Scheduled debt repayments (225,131 ) (128,450 ) (684,630 ) (507,759 ) Interest expense (37,235 ) (61,992 ) (220,347 ) (243,597 ) Current taxes (70,309 ) (32,205 ) (192,953 ) (74,957 ) Non-expansionary capital expenditure (9,266 ) (7,051 ) (48,094 ) (36,695 ) Utilization (funding) of maintenance and decommissioning reserves (6,092 ) 2,667 (16,550 ) (6,195 ) Lease payments, including principal and interest (2,996 ) (1,570 ) (10,353 ) (7,169 ) Preferred dividends (2,954 ) (2,710 ) (11,206 ) (10,811 ) Foreign exchange hedge gain (loss) (18,730 ) 10,844 37,486 23,053 Proceeds under NER300 and warranty settlement at Nordsee One 12,349 9,956 59,769 33,648 EBSA Refinancing proceeds, net of growth capital expenditures 20,078 3,827 46,974 3,827 Others(1) 3,099 (623 ) 22,200 (2,948 ) Free Cash Flow $ 15,883 $ 156,341 $ 380,472 $ 307,401 Add Back: Growth expenditures 24,646 25,671 80,420 78,965 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 40,529 $ 182,012 $ 460,892 $ 386,366 (1) Others mainly include Gemini interest income, shareholder loan to Kirkland Lake and interest received on third-party loans to partners.

Refer to Northland’s 2022 Annual Report for additional information on sources of liquidity in addition to Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Significant Events and Updates

Northland’s global activities are exposed to general economic and business conditions, including elevated inflation levels, higher interest rates and capital costs, fluctuations in currency, economic conditions in the countries and regions in which the Company conducts business, and potential interruptions to the global supply chains. The Company’s activities are also subject to regulatory risks and changes in regulation or legislation affected by political developments and by national and local laws and regulations. This could include restrictions on production, changes in taxes, and other amounts payable to governments or governmental agencies, price or rate controls that result in changes to market prices for power generated, reduced revenues or cash flows for operating assets, higher cost of operations, and the introduction of legal and administrative hurdles. The Company’s ability to execute on large development projects is also dependent on its ability to secure project financing, which may not always be available or available on terms acceptable to Northland. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

The Company continues to monitor these and other developments and is taking actions intended to minimize exposure to and impact of these global macroeconomic events. These actions include, but are not limited to, conducting targeted debt refinancing for existing operating facilities to enhance cash flows and corporate liquidity, and implementing hedging strategies on development assets to provide certainty to costs and to preserve economic returns of the projects. In addition, the Company consistently looks for opportunities to optimize its portfolio to create value, enhance financial flexibility and drive enhanced performance in line with its strategic objectives.



Balance Sheet:

Redemption of Series 3 Preferred Shares – On January 3, 2023, Northland redeemed all 4,800,000 of its issued and outstanding Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (the “Series 3 Preferred Shares” ) at a price of $25.00 per Series 3 Preferred Share together with all accrued and unpaid dividends of $0.3175 per Series 3 Preferred Share for an aggregate total of $121.5 million.

– On January 3, 2023, Northland redeemed all 4,800,000 of its issued and outstanding Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (the ) at a price of $25.00 per Series 3 Preferred Share together with all accrued and unpaid dividends of $0.3175 per Series 3 Preferred Share for an aggregate total of $121.5 million. Amendment to Spain Debt Facilities – As disclosed in the third quarter, Northland restructured the multiple long-term debts of its Spanish portfolio in order to optimize the structure into a single facility-level loan as well as optimizing the tax structure. The restructured loan resulted in a one-time principal payment that reduced Adjusted Free Cash Flow in 2022 by €61 million (approximately $82 million), which was paid in the fourth quarter.

– As disclosed in the third quarter, Northland restructured the multiple long-term debts of its Spanish portfolio in order to optimize the structure into a single facility-level loan as well as optimizing the tax structure. The restructured loan resulted in a one-time principal payment that reduced Adjusted Free Cash Flow in 2022 by €61 million (approximately $82 million), which was paid in the fourth quarter. Amendment to Gemini Debt Facilities – Also disclosed in the third quarter, Northland successfully restructured €1.6 billion of its senior and junior debt relating to Gemini. The restructuring resulted in a one-time principal payment that reduced Adjusted Free Cash Flow in 2022 by €72 million ($68 million at Northland’s share), which was paid in the fourth quarter.

– Also disclosed in the third quarter, Northland successfully restructured €1.6 billion of its senior and junior debt relating to Gemini. The restructuring resulted in a one-time principal payment that reduced Adjusted Free Cash Flow in 2022 by €72 million ($68 million at Northland’s share), which was paid in the fourth quarter. At-The-Market Equity Program – During the third quarter, Northland renewed its at-the-market equity program (“ATM program”), allowing the Company to issue up to an additional $750 million of common shares from treasury, at the Company’s discretion. The ATM program was renewed following the termination of the previous ATM program as a result of having exercised the full allotment permitted under the program. As at February 23, 2023, the Company issued a total of 21,111,582 common shares for gross proceeds of $871 million under both ATM programs at an average price of $41.27 per share. The proceeds raised to date are intended to be used to fund projects that are expected to achieve financial close in 2023.

Renewables Growth:

CanWind Offshore Wind Project - In December 2022, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (the “MOEA” ) announced the results of the first round of the country’s Phase 3 Zonal Development offshore wind auction. Northland’s CanWind project, a 100% owned early-stage development project, was awarded a total of 500MW of capacity under the auction. Northland is evaluating the viability of the project.

- In December 2022, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (the ) announced the results of the first round of the country’s Phase 3 Zonal Development offshore wind auction. Northland’s CanWind project, a 100% owned early-stage development project, was awarded a total of 500MW of capacity under the auction. Northland is evaluating the viability of the project. Oneida Battery Storage Project - In December 2022, Northland entered into an agreement to acquire a majority interest in the Oneida Battery Storage Project, a late-stage, grid-connected battery energy storage project in southern Ontario, Canada. The Oneida Energy Storage Project is a 250MW/1GWh battery storage facility and is being developed in partnership with NRStor Inc. and the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation. The 1GWh is the total quantity of energy stored with 250MW of highest capacity rating/output at any given moment. The project will benefit from a 20-year fixed price contract for revenue payments with the Independent Electricity System Operator ( “IESO” ) in Ontario for the majority of the capacity from the project. Financial close for the project is expected in 2023 with full commercial operations to commence in 2025.

- In December 2022, Northland entered into an agreement to acquire a majority interest in the Oneida Battery Storage Project, a late-stage, grid-connected battery energy storage project in southern Ontario, Canada. The Oneida Energy Storage Project is a 250MW/1GWh battery storage facility and is being developed in partnership with NRStor Inc. and the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation. The 1GWh is the total quantity of energy stored with 250MW of highest capacity rating/output at any given moment. The project will benefit from a 20-year fixed price contract for revenue payments with the Independent Electricity System Operator ( ) in Ontario for the majority of the capacity from the project. Financial close for the project is expected in 2023 with full commercial operations to commence in 2025. Alberta Portfolio - In December 2022, Northland acquired a development platform in Alberta, Canada, which establishes Northland as a leading developer in the province. The acquisition adds a solar and battery energy storage pipeline encompassing over 1.6GW and 1.2GWh, respectively, of which the 220MW Jurassic Project could reach commercial operations as early as 2025.

- In December 2022, Northland acquired a development platform in Alberta, Canada, which establishes Northland as a leading developer in the province. The acquisition adds a solar and battery energy storage pipeline encompassing over 1.6GW and 1.2GWh, respectively, of which the 220MW Jurassic Project could reach commercial operations as early as 2025. Hai Long Offshore Wind Project - The project executed all contracts with suppliers and commenced with early construction works including starting the fabrication of key components. The financing of the project is progressing towards financial close in 2023, albeit at a slower pace and under more challenging conditions than initially expected due to market specific factors. In December, 2022, Northland signed an agreement with Gentari International Renewables Pte. Ltd ( “Gentari” ) to sell 49% of Northland’s ownership interest in Hai Long, which upon closing, subject to various conditions, will result in Gentari holding a 29.4% indirect equity interest in Hai Long, with Northland holding a 30.6% interest.

- The project executed all contracts with suppliers and commenced with early construction works including starting the fabrication of key components. The financing of the project is progressing towards financial close in 2023, albeit at a slower pace and under more challenging conditions than initially expected due to market specific factors. In December, 2022, Northland signed an agreement with Gentari International Renewables Pte. Ltd ( ) to sell 49% of Northland’s ownership interest in Hai Long, which upon closing, subject to various conditions, will result in Gentari holding a 29.4% indirect equity interest in Hai Long, with Northland holding a 30.6% interest. Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project - The project’s 25-year Contract for Difference ( “CfD” ) offtake agreement, which was initially denominated in Polish Zloty will now be denominated in Euros at effectively the same rate and inflation indexation will commence with a base year of 2022 (from 2023 previously), providing offsetting benefits to the higher inflationary price pressures experienced. The project continues to advance towards financial close, expected in 2023. Northland holds a 49% interest in the project with PKN Orlen holding 51%.

- The project’s 25-year Contract for Difference ( ) offtake agreement, which was initially denominated in Polish Zloty will now be denominated in Euros at effectively the same rate and inflation indexation will commence with a base year of 2022 (from 2023 previously), providing offsetting benefits to the higher inflationary price pressures experienced. The project continues to advance towards financial close, expected in 2023. Northland holds a 49% interest in the project with PKN Orlen holding 51%. South Korean Offshore Wind Project - The Dado offshore wind project has been awarded its Electricity Business License ( “EBL” ) for 900MW of the 1,000MW capacity, providing exclusivity on the leases for the project. Northland’s second project, the 600MW Bobae project, has been awarded EBLs for approximately 400MW and work continues on securing EBLs for the remaining 200MW. Northland is pursuing additional early-stage development opportunities located in South Korea’s Wando County for multiple projects with the potential for up to 1.8GW of operating capacity.

- The Dado offshore wind project has been awarded its Electricity Business License ( ) for 900MW of the 1,000MW capacity, providing exclusivity on the leases for the project. Northland’s second project, the 600MW Bobae project, has been awarded EBLs for approximately 400MW and work continues on securing EBLs for the remaining 200MW. Northland is pursuing additional early-stage development opportunities located in South Korea’s Wando County for multiple projects with the potential for up to 1.8GW of operating capacity. La Lucha Mexican Solar Projec t - Northland continues to work to achieve commercial operations at its 130MW La Lucha solar project in Mexico. In January 2023, the relevant Mexican permitting authority approved extension of the generation permit for La Lucha. The Company is now coordinating with the appropriate regulatory authorities to initiate testing of the project in order to achieve commercial operations in the second half of 2023.

t - Northland continues to work to achieve commercial operations at its 130MW La Lucha solar project in Mexico. In January 2023, the relevant Mexican permitting authority approved extension of the generation permit for La Lucha. The Company is now coordinating with the appropriate regulatory authorities to initiate testing of the project in order to achieve commercial operations in the second half of 2023. New York Onshore Wind Projects - Construction activities at the Ball Hill and Bluestone onshore wind projects in New York State continues with commercial operations expected in 2023 for both projects. On February 17, 2023, Northland entered into an agreement to sell the entire stake in the Highbridge project. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Other:

Business Realignment - As of January 2023, Northland implemented a new organizational structure that changes the way work will be done to create clearer accountability and position the Company for targeted growth and dedicated execution. Northland has formally commenced operating under a business unit (BU) structure focused by technology. The BU’s encompass Offshore Wind, Onshore Renewables, Efficient Natural Gas and Utilities and Hydrogen/Renewable Fuels. This new operating structure is expected to result in a more streamlined business that is better oriented towards the expected growth by technology. Each BU is led by an experienced Executive, with support by a dedicated global team including a dedicated chief financial officer (CFO), operations, project execution, legal and human resource leads which collectively form the dedicated management team of each BU. The Hydrogen BU is earlier stage in its formation but is expected to follow suit with onboarding of dedicated team members as its mandate scales.

2023 Financial Outlook - Key Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA

For 2023, management expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

In 2023, management expects Adjusted Free Cash Flow to be in the range of $1.70 to $1.90 per share and Free Cash Flow to be in the range of $1.30 to $1.50 per share.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes approximately $100 million (approximately $0.40 per share) in growth expenditures that support growth and new initiatives. These growth expenditures are expected to support secured projects including: Scotwind, Nordsee 3 and Delta within the Nordsee Cluster, the Korean projects, the recently acquired Alberta solar portfolio, in addition to other Canadian and US opportunities.

The Company remains well positioned to fund its growth objectives. Northland has access to $1,014 million of available liquidity, including $431 million of cash on hand and an approximately $583 million of capacity on its corporate revolving credit facility as at December 31, 2022, which can be utilized to fund growth projects that ultimately advance to financial close.

Northland also intends to execute a selective partnership strategy of partial interests of certain of its development projects on or before financial close. The Company will assess each opportunity individually and intends to remain a long-term owner in the renewable projects it develops. Any gains and losses from the future sell-down of ownership interests in development assets would be included in Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as they relate to capturing development profits at key milestones. Currently, the Company has two sell-downs in progress and expects to launch more processes in 2023. The expected net proceeds from these sell-downs would increase reported Free Cash Flow in the event they occur in 2023.

Northland is focused on achieving financial close on the Baltic Power and Hai Long offshore wind projects in 2023. Both projects are progressing towards financial close in 2023, though Hai Long continues to be more challenging than expected due to market specific factors.



Over the longer-term, Northland remains in a strong position to achieve substantial growth in Adjusted EBITDA by 2027. With 3 gigawatts (GW) of gross operating capacity and a robust development pipeline of nearly 20GW, the Company is well positioned for an accelerating global energy transition. Northland intends to be selective and pursue only the projects within its pipeline that meet its strategic objectives and targeted returns. With growth in offshore wind set to outpace all other renewables, Northland’s leading position in offshore wind positions the Company to be a significant player in this segment through the decade. As the Company was with offshore wind, Northland intends to continue to be at the forefront of emerging renewable energy asset classes.

Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Northland will hold an earnings conference call on February 24, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. The call will be hosted by Northland’s Senior Management, who will discuss the Company’s financial results and developments as well as answering questions from analysts.

Conference call details are as follows:

Friday, February 24, 2023, 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa47067890c9042e784cc4bdeef4f2684

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ckp7bg4

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on northlandpower.com on February 27, 2023.

Northland’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Northland’s profile and on northlandpower.com .

