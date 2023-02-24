Royalton barracks / Fatal MV crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B2000903

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/23/2023 - 11:07 AM

STREET: I 91 South

TOWN: Hartland

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 64.6

WEATHER: Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Snow/Slush

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Roberts

AGE: 83

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Two Fatalities

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 02/23/2023 at approximately 11:07 pm, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Royalton Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle rollover on I-91 near mile marker 64.6 in the town of Hartland. The vehicle had been traveling southbound before losing control and crashing in the median. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest in the northbound travel lane. One male was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on scene. Two female passengers were transported to DHMC for their injuries.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks.