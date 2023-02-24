Royalton barracks / Fatal MV crash
CASE#: 23B2000903
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/23/2023 - 11:07 AM
STREET: I 91 South
TOWN: Hartland
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 64.6
WEATHER: Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Snow/Slush
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David Roberts
AGE: 83
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Two Fatalities
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 02/23/2023 at approximately 11:07 pm, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Royalton Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle rollover on I-91 near mile marker 64.6 in the town of Hartland. The vehicle had been traveling southbound before losing control and crashing in the median. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest in the northbound travel lane. One male was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on scene. Two female passengers were transported to DHMC for their injuries.
Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks.