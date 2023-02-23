Submit Release
DOH News Release: Wastewater Spill at Poipu Water Reclamation Plant

Agency: Poipu Water Reclamation Plant (WRP), Operated by Makai Water Services

County: Kauai

Location: Poipu WRP, 2520 Poipu Rd, Koloa HI, 96756

Date of Incident:2/20/2023- 2/21/2023

Time: 5:00 PM – 1:30 AM

Duration: 8 hours and 30 Minutes

Quantity Discharged: 100,000 gallons

Discharged to: The water was contained onsite and has no impact to the public.

 

Description/Cause: Due to heavy rains in the area, the plant flows doubled from the normal 400,000 gallons/day to 835,000 gallons/day. The weather report indicated that over 2 inches of rain fell during this period. Most of the of the flow was R-1 effluent (highest quality) and went to its normal destinations: 336,000 gallons went to the Kiahuna Golf Club, and 398,000 gallons went to the underground injection well. However, there was approximately 100,000 gallons that was spilled onsite during this event.  This discharged water was treated to secondary water quality, but bypassed final filtration and UV treatment as a result of the abnormal inrush of rainwater. There are earthen berms around the facility to prevent the water from exiting onto public areas. There is no danger to the public as the spill was contained within the facility, and there is no public access to this facility.

 

Action Taken: Staff monitored the water and observed that it did not leave the facility.

Although this spill is primarily attributed to the consistent and heavy rain on 2/20/23, we are investigating other possible cause(s) of this event.

# # #

Media Contact:

Jim Huchel

Makai Water Services

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (926) 326-6259

