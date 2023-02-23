Governor Katie Hobbs appoints Andrew M. Jacobs to Court of Appeals, Division One

PHOENIX – Governor Katie Hobbs has selected Andrew M. Jacobs to fill the seat on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One recently vacated by the retirement of Judge Peter Swann.

With over 30 years of legal experience, Jacobs has argued over 50 civil appeals and litigated hundreds more across several areas of law. He has been Chair of Snell & Wilmer’s appellate practice since 2010 and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers. He has also been the lawyer-coordinator for the Arizona Court of Appeals’ pro bono program for Division Two since the inception of the program. Jacobs has placed over 200 pro bono cases with volunteer counsel for Arizona’s federal and state courts. He received his B.A. from the University of Illinois and his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School.

“I am honored to appoint Andrew to the Court of Appeals, Division One based on his deep experience, strong leadership in the legal community, and commitment to upholding the law,” said Governor Hobbs. “He has argued dozens of civil appeals, and has worked tirelessly to improve Arizona’s courts, including through the many commissions and committees to which the Arizona Supreme Court has appointed him.”

“I am deeply grateful and honored to be appointed to the Court of Appeals, and eager to get to work,” said Jacobs.

“I am confident that Mr. Jacobs will continue his demonstrated and tireless commitment to improving our judiciary, strengthening the rule of law, and serving the people of Arizona as a judge on the Arizona Court of Appeals,” Governor Hobbs said.

Judges appointed by the Governor who are subject to judicial performance review serve their first term on the court, after which voters decide through retention elections if they are retained to serve on the bench for additional terms.