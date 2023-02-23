Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,858 in the last 365 days.

PM urges institutional improvement at monthly cabinet meeting

VIETNAM, February 23 -  

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a monthly cabinet meeting on law-building in Hà Nội yesterday, during which participants discussed and gave opinions on building seven laws and draft laws.

In his speech, PM Chinh said the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly and the Government have focused on implementing strategic breakthroughs, including institutional improvement.

He also pointed out institutional problems that should be urgently addressed, stressing that it is necessary to pay more attention with greater responsibility to building and improving institutions.

This is a crucial year for implementing the five-year goals and plans for the 2021-2025 period, and the building and improvement of institutions play an important role in this scheme.  

The building and perfecting institutions must closely follow resolutions of the Party Central Committee, the NA and the Government, the PM said, asking for greater efforts and determination and more decisive actions of cabinet members to ensure the progress and quality of the work.

The meeting examined the Capital Law (revised), the Law on People's air defence, the Law amending and supplementing several articles of Law on Property Auction, the Law on management and use of defence works and military zones, the Housing Law (revised), Law on Real Estate Business (revised), and Telecommunications Law (revised). VNS

You just read:

PM urges institutional improvement at monthly cabinet meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.