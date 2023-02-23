PM urges institutional improvement at monthly cabinet meeting

VIETNAM, February 23 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a monthly cabinet meeting on law-building in Hà Nội yesterday, during which participants discussed and gave opinions on building seven laws and draft laws.

In his speech, PM Chinh said the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly and the Government have focused on implementing strategic breakthroughs, including institutional improvement.

He also pointed out institutional problems that should be urgently addressed, stressing that it is necessary to pay more attention with greater responsibility to building and improving institutions.

This is a crucial year for implementing the five-year goals and plans for the 2021-2025 period, and the building and improvement of institutions play an important role in this scheme.

The building and perfecting institutions must closely follow resolutions of the Party Central Committee, the NA and the Government, the PM said, asking for greater efforts and determination and more decisive actions of cabinet members to ensure the progress and quality of the work.

The meeting examined the Capital Law (revised), the Law on People's air defence, the Law amending and supplementing several articles of Law on Property Auction, the Law on management and use of defence works and military zones, the Housing Law (revised), Law on Real Estate Business (revised), and Telecommunications Law (revised). VNS