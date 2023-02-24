Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,855 in the last 365 days.

Unlocking the Mystery: The Search for Thomas Jefferson's DNA Begins

February 23, 2023 - The new book Jefferson’s DNA, written by the author Reid Eikner shares a captivating story set in Charlottesville, VA. Dave Hutchinson, a retired professional project manager, has been hired by attorney Roger Petit to manage a secret project on behalf of the Monticello Association, the owner of the Thomas Jefferson Cemetery at Monticello.

The Association believes that the use of dental pulp from molar teeth, which has become a reliable source of DNA material in the last decade, will provide the answers they seek without disturbing Jefferson's final resting place.

Hutchinson, a native of Charlottesville and graduate of the University of Virginia's Engineering School, is tasked with ensuring that the project is carried out with the utmost respect for the founding father's legacy and the final resting place of the other individuals buried at Monticello. The project has already sparked a great deal of interest and has generated a lot of discussion among historians, archaeologists, and the general public.

In a statement, Petit said, "We understand the sensitivity of this project and the responsibility that comes with it. Our goal is to provide answers to long-standing questions while preserving the integrity of Thomas Jefferson's legacy and the Monticello Cemetery."

The quest for Jefferson's DNA is underway, and the results of the project are eagerly anticipated by people all over the world. The project promises to shed new light on one of America's most enigmatic and controversial figures and provide answers to questions that have plagued historians for generations. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting and historic project.

About the Author

Reid Eikner is a native of Charlottesville, VA, and a graduate of the University of Virginia’s School of Engineering and Applied Science. He also holds degrees in business and law and had a 37-year career in business in various executive positions. He is a military veteran of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers including service in Vietnam. He is retired and lives in St. Johns, FL, with his wife of 51 years. In retirement, he taught as an Adjunct Professor in the Business Minor program at the University of Virginia’s engineering school. He has lectured frequently on Jefferson in the Florida area, including seminars for the OLLI affiliate at the University of North Florida.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Amazon Publishing Pros


Email:Send Email
Phone:

+1-877-992-7638


Country:

United States


Website:https://www.amazonpublishingpros.com

You just read:

Unlocking the Mystery: The Search for Thomas Jefferson's DNA Begins

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.