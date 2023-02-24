Unlocking the Mystery: The Search for Thomas Jefferson's DNA Begins

February 23, 2023 - The new book Jefferson’s DNA, written by the author Reid Eikner shares a captivating story set in Charlottesville, VA. Dave Hutchinson, a retired professional project manager, has been hired by attorney Roger Petit to manage a secret project on behalf of the Monticello Association, the owner of the Thomas Jefferson Cemetery at Monticello.

The Association believes that the use of dental pulp from molar teeth, which has become a reliable source of DNA material in the last decade, will provide the answers they seek without disturbing Jefferson's final resting place.

Hutchinson, a native of Charlottesville and graduate of the University of Virginia's Engineering School, is tasked with ensuring that the project is carried out with the utmost respect for the founding father's legacy and the final resting place of the other individuals buried at Monticello. The project has already sparked a great deal of interest and has generated a lot of discussion among historians, archaeologists, and the general public.

In a statement, Petit said, "We understand the sensitivity of this project and the responsibility that comes with it. Our goal is to provide answers to long-standing questions while preserving the integrity of Thomas Jefferson's legacy and the Monticello Cemetery."

The quest for Jefferson's DNA is underway, and the results of the project are eagerly anticipated by people all over the world. The project promises to shed new light on one of America's most enigmatic and controversial figures and provide answers to questions that have plagued historians for generations. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting and historic project.

About the Author

Reid Eikner is a native of Charlottesville, VA, and a graduate of the University of Virginia’s School of Engineering and Applied Science. He also holds degrees in business and law and had a 37-year career in business in various executive positions. He is a military veteran of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers including service in Vietnam. He is retired and lives in St. Johns, FL, with his wife of 51 years. In retirement, he taught as an Adjunct Professor in the Business Minor program at the University of Virginia’s engineering school. He has lectured frequently on Jefferson in the Florida area, including seminars for the OLLI affiliate at the University of North Florida.

