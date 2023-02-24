Submit Release
Archer To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operating Update and Financial Results on March 9, 2023

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 operating update and financial results after market close on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The company will host a conference call and corresponding live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its operating update and financial results.

  • Webcast Information: To access the live webcast, visit the Archer investor relations website at investors.archer.com.
  • Conference Call Information: To listen to the conference call, dial 844-200-6205 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international), and enter the access code 066186.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Archer investor relations website. In addition, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call by dialing 866-813-9403 (domestic) or + 44 204-525-0658 (international), and entering the access code: 254223.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer's mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

