Global Legal Services Pricing Report 2023: Compare Corporate Counsel's Hiring and Paying Practices by Law Firm and Engagement Types for Over 12,000 Companies

Unlike surveys, peer comparisons and e-billing reports, the Platform allows you to compare your firm's or counsel's rates directly against thoseof your closest competitors by annual revenue size, practice and geography.

The Platform takes the guesswork out of anonymized data by providing you with clarity and transparency so that you can make the best pricing decisions possible, whether engagement by engagement or firm wide.

The Legal Services Pricing Platform details the hourly rates of individual attorneys and support staff at over 1,900 law firms worldwide (AMLAW 200, NLJ 500, Magic Circle and Others) and thus provides solutions to Law Firms, Corporate Counsel and Consulting firms by:

Driving the Annual Rate Adjustment Process by Law Firms

Negotiating Multi-Year Agreements by Corporate Counsel

Determining Transfer Pricing and Advisory Services Pricing by Consulting Firms

Providing Decision-Makers with real-time comparative rate evidence to change their hourly rates

Determining pricing strategy enterprise-wide or engagement by engagement (litigation or transactions)

Developing AFA Pricing Models

Proving hourly rates to be fair and reasonable in court (Fee Motion Advisory Services)

Verifying Lateral Hire Billing Rates

Key Benefits:

Price appropriately: View hourly rates by individual attorneys (Name, Firm, Client, Graduation and License Year, Practice Areas, City of Practice, Billed Rate and Standard Rate) at over 1,900 law firms. Directly compare hourly rate differences by attorney, law firm, practice area, experience and location (city / state / province / country).

Win more RFPs at optimum pricing: Compare Corporate Counsel's hiring and paying practices by law firm and engagement types for over 12,000 companies (inc. Fortune 500 and Global 500), increasing your chances of winning more RFPs at the price you want.

Budget engagements using real-time data: Legal Project Management (LPM) allows you to see how large law firms staffed and billed matters by Position (Partner, Counsel, Associate and Support Staff), enabling you to budget similar engagements with confidence.

Companies Mentioned

1,900 Law Firms Included in the Platform

AMLAW 200

NLJ 500

Magic Circle

Consulting Firms Included in the Platform

PwC

KPMG

Deloitte

Ernst & Young

McKinsey

Grant Thornton

FTI Consulting

12,000 Companies Included in the Platform

