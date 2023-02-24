Regional Health Network contracts Taylor Reach to establish a centralized patient scheduling center

The Taylor Reach Group has been contracted to aid in establishing an appointment-scheduling contact center for a large regional health network in Canada

TORONTO (PRWEB) February 23, 2023

Taylor Reach; an award-winning industry leader in Call and Contact Center operations; has been called upon to help design and support the establishment of the health network's patient scheduling call center operation.

"With a growing population, and increasing demands on the healthcare systems, optimizing patient scheduling can be a key element in improving efficiency as well as the patient experience," says Taylor Reach CEO Colin Taylor. "With a regional network like this, patients can be expected to attend clinics in several sites for various appointments and procedures. Having that system integrated into a central operation just makes sense."

Taylor Reach will be working with the key stakeholders in the group, which includes several hospitals and specialized clinics across the urban region. Once factors like appointment volume, scheduling, cancelations and rescheduling are taken into account, a detailed plan can be developed regarding the size of center needed, the number of staff required to support the center and the technology requirements that will underpin the operation.

Taylor Reach has experience working with government, NGO, public services, and health services, within North America and internationally. Our consulting operations have also helped retailers, Fortune 500 companies, and a number of important social services to improve their Contact Center operations.

An independent global Contact Center, Call Center, and Customer Experience consulting and advisory firm established in 2003, Taylor Reach is dedicated to assisting clients to solve customer experience, contact center, and customer service challenges. Services include Strategic Assessments, Training Development, technology acquisition, AI, Revenue Generation, and anything related to optimizing the Contact Center. Taylor Reach serves client organizations across all verticals with anywhere from 5 to 24,000+ agents: SMB's, Fortune 500, and Global 1000 firms.

