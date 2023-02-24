Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) Market Analysis Report 2022: Trucks, Buses, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Passenger Vehicles - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) Market Analysis Report 2022: Trucks, Buses, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Passenger Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From 2022 to 2030, China's hydrogen fuel cell electric market will grow at a CAGR of 57.3%, while Japan's will grow at a CAGR of 64.3%, South Korea at 62.9%, Canada at 132.2% and the United States at 60.7%.

The major OEMs in the FCEV market are Daimler, Hyundai, Hyzon, Solaris, and Toyota.

ISO 23273 is the Hydrogen Vehicle Safety Standard, and other ISO Hydrogen Vehicle Tanks and Fueling Station Standards, as well as major SAE Standards on Hydrogen Vehicles and Refueling Infrastructure, are also documented. This service, on the other hand, includes major Chinese National Standards, North American Standards, and Other National Standards of Hydrogen Fueling.

The transportation sector accounts for 23% of global GHG emissions, with 20.5 Gt CO2 in 1990 increasing to 33 Gt CO2 in 2021. The entire world is focusing on replacing traditional ICE vehicles with electrified vehicles. One of the emerging technologies is fuel cell. Even if their production is not necessarily carbon-free, hydrogen fuel cells emit no CO2 during operation. It has advantages such as quick refueling, environmental friendliness, long ranges, and efficient operation.

Every country is planning to electrify vehicles due to the significant GHG emissions from the transportation sector, and hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are another viable option. FCEVs emit no greenhouse gases (GHGs), can be refueled in minutes, are more environmentally friendly, and a fuel-cell-powered powertrain will be lighter and have a sufficient range. These are typically 40%-60% efficient in terms of energy efficiency.

Among the eighteen countries, China, the United States, South Korea, Canada, and Japan have major medium and long-term plans for hydrogen vehicle development, including government and OEM targets, incentives and policies, and major key players.

This research service provides the fuel cell electric vehicle market dynamics of eighteen countries:

Market sizing from 2021-2030

National hydrogen strategy

National hydrogen targets for hydrogen refueling station.

Key market players

Competitive landscape

Hydrogen global fueling standards along with Chinese national standards, North American standards.

Few important parameters are considered when sizing the fuel cell electric vehicles market, including country targets, subsidies and incentives, OEM targets, current deployments, refueling stations/road maps, and fleet operator targets.

Who Should Buy This Research?

Marketing Managers

Director of Marketing

Head of Marketing

VP of Marketing

Strategic Marketing Directors

Head of Strategic Marketing

Strategy Development

Director, Strategy Development

Marketing Analysts

Head of Sales

Director of Sales

Sales Managers

Regional Sales Managers

Sales Executives

Sales Manager, Marketing

District Sales Managers

Service Manager Assistants

Product Managers

Managing Directors

Product Planning Teams

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview

Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Why Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)?

ICEV vs FCEV Comparison

Fuel Cell Market Indicators

Global FCEV Stock 2021

Global FCEV Forecast 2022

Global FCEV Forecast 2030

Evaluated Geographies

3. Regional Hydrogen Strategies

National Hydrogen Strategy

Supporting Strategies, Policies, Regulations and Legislations

National Hydrogen Strategy Targets

National Hydrogen Strategy Targets for Hydrogen Vehicles

National Hydrogen Strategy Targets for Hydrogen Refueling Stations

Key Players

4 Regional FCEV Analysis by Vehicle Segment

FCEV Trucks

FCEV Buses

FCEV LCVs

FCEV Passenger Cars

5 Competitive Landscape

Daimler

Hyundai

Hyzon

Solaris

Toyota

6 Hydrogen Fueling Standards Around the Globe

ISO Standards on Hydrogen Vehicles and Refueling Infrastructure

Hydrogen Fuel Quality Standards

Hydrogen Vehicle Safety Standards

Hydrogen Vehicle Tanks and Fueling Station Standards

SAE Standards on Hydrogen Vehicles and Refueling Infrastructure

Hydrogen Fuel Quality Standards

Hydrogen Fueling Station Standards

Hydrogen Fueling Station Standards

Chinese National Standards

North American Standards

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0iw86-fuel-cell?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets