Healthcare Executives Challenged to Prioritize Human Experience

New paper from The Beryl Institute explores strategy and structure to achieve the greatest impact from experience efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute releases "The Human Experience Imperative: Practical insights for executives on organizational strategy, structure and impact," identifying the critical reasons today's healthcare leaders must invest in experience leadership and structure. The paper probes the results from 42 participating organizations in a 50-item survey about items such as leadership roles, department range, intra- organization collation and engagement of patient and family advisors. The paper highlights the impact and reach of dedicated experience efforts on patient outcomes and the human experience in healthcare.

Key takeaways include:

An investment in experience leadership and structure is a must.

An experience leader should reside in the C-suite (or have direct access to it).

An experience office must have operational accountability and reach.

"Leaders today know that the pursuit of the best human experience is a comprehensive effort that ultimately reflects and predicts their organization's quality, safety, culture, reputation, financial success and long-term viability," said Jason Wolf, President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "In a focus on human experience, patient, workforce and community commitments are united under an integrated strategy. A human experience lens is a strong foundation on which to build any experience structure."

Authors of the paper include members of The Beryl Institute's Experience Leaders Circle:

Brian Carlson , Vice President, Patient Experience, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

, Vice President, Patient Experience, Medical Center Jennifer Carron , Patient Experience Officer, BJC Healthcare

, Patient Experience Officer, BJC Healthcare Julie Kennedy Oehlert , DNP, RN, Chief Experience and Brand Officer , ECU Health

, DNP, RN, Chief Experience and , ECU Health Tony Padilla , Vice President, Patient Experience, City of Hope

, Vice President, Patient Experience, City of Hope Jason Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President & CEO, The Beryl Institute

To access the executive brief, PX paper, and patient reflection visit https://www.theberylinstitute.org/page/PXPapers

About The Beryl Institute

The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients and families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

