Research Report on China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Industry, 2023-2032

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Plant Reeled Silk Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China is the world's leading exporter of plant reeled silk. According to the publisher, in 2021, China exported 1,385.29 tons of plant reeled silk, down 32.76% year-on-year, with an export value of US$82,310,200, down 19.67% year-on-year. From January to November 2022, China exported 3,590.16 tons of plant reeled silk, up 202.46% year-on-year, with an export value of US$222 million, up 223.35% year-on-year.

Silk is a long continuous fiber made from the solidification of silk liquid secreted by the mature silkworm during cocooning. Depending on the food of the silkworm, it can be divided into mulberry silk, sericulture silk, cassava silk and camphor silk and so on. Silk is mainly used in the silk industry. With the global economic development, consumers' living standards have improved and become more and more favorable to products made of silk such as clothing or household products, which has promoted the market demand for silk.

Mulberry silk as raw material, a number of cocoon silk will be held together and reeled into filament, also known as silk. Machine reeled silk is called plant reeled silk. At present, it is rare to see hand-reeled silk, and the silk produced in China and exported are basically plant reeled silk.

In 2021, China exported plant reeled silk to seventeen countries around the world. The publisher analyzed that Italy, Romania, India, Vietnam and Slovenia were the main export destinations of plant reeled silk in China by export volume. In 2021, China exported 449.03 tons of plant reeled silk to Italy, accounting for 32.41% of the total plant reeled silk export volume that year, and the export value was US$28.365 million, accounting for 34.46% of the total export value.

China is a traditional mulberry silkworm breeding country and the world's leading producer and exporter of plant reeled silk. The publisher expects the global market demand for plant reeled silk to continue to rise from 2023-2032 in line with the development of the global textile industry, which will help boost the growth of China's plant reeled silk exports.

Topics covered:

China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

Plant Reeled Silk Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022 What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Plant Reeled Silk Export?

Plant Reeled Silk Export? Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Plant Reeled Silk Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks? Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Plant Reeled Silk Export

Plant Reeled Silk Export What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Plant Reeled Silk Export during 2023-2032?

Plant Reeled Silk Export during 2023-2032? What is the Expected Revenue of China's Plant Reeled Silk Export during 2023-2032?

Plant Reeled Silk Export during 2023-2032? What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Market?

Plant Reeled Silk Export Market? Which Segment of China's Plant Reeled Silk Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

Plant Reeled Silk Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032? What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Plant Reeled Silk Export?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Plant Reeled Silk Export Analysis

1.1. China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Scale

1.1.1. China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Volume

1.1.2. China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Value

1.1.3. China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Price

1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Plant Reeled Silk

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China Plant Reeled Silk Major Export Destinations Analysis

2.1. Italy

2.2. Romania

2.3. India

2.4. Vietnam

2.5. Slovenia

2.6. Other Export Destinations

3. China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Outlook 2023-2032

3.1 Factors Affecting China's Plant Reeled Silk Exports

3.1.1. Favorable Factors

3.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

3.2 China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Forecast, 2023-2032

3.2.1. Export Volume Forecast

3.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast

3.2.3. Major Export Types of Plant Reeled Silk Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hqne1-report?w=5

