Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,898 in the last 365 days.

Taylor Reach to improve lead conversion for a national automotive repair brand

Award-winning Call and Contact Center consultants Taylor Reach have Award-winning Call and Contact Center consultants Taylor Reach have been retained to help improve the booking conversion for a large Canadian automotive service company.

TORONTO (PRWEB) February 23, 2023

Award-winning Call and Contact Center consultants Taylor Reach have Award-winning Call and Contact Center consultants Taylor Reach have been retained to help improve the booking conversion for a large Canadian automotive service company.

The company is concerned with improving and optimizing the customer experience and sales conversion through its call centers and has invited Taylor Reach to assess the process and provide guidance to improve the centers' performance.

"Really, our role is to examine the incoming calls, how those interactions are handled and offer recommendations that will allow the operator to improve the sales conversion achieved," says Taylor Reach CEO and Chief Chaos Officer, Colin Taylor.

"Understanding the current state of things; how interactions, booking process, scripting, rebuttals, reporting, etc. are performed today; is crucial to understanding where improvements can be made tomorrow."

In addition to examining recorded and live calls, Taylor Reach will also be looking at the company's human resources strategies, including salary, incentives, training, coaching, and job descriptions.

An independent global Contact Center, Call Center, and Customer Experience consulting and advisory firm established in 2003, Taylor Reach is dedicated to assisting clients to solve customer experience, contact center, and customer service challenges. Services include Strategic Assessments, Training Development, technology acquisition, AI, Revenue Generation, and anything related to optimizing the Contact Center. Taylor Reach serves client organizations across all verticals with anywhere from 5 to 24,000+ agents: SMB's, Fortune 500, and Global 1000 firms.

Media Contact: For more information on The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. visit https://thetaylorreachgroup.com or phone Steve Baric at 1-866-334-3730 ext. 112

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/taylor_reach_to_improve_lead_conversion_for_a_national_automotive_repair_brand/prweb19189801.htm

You just read:

Taylor Reach to improve lead conversion for a national automotive repair brand

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.