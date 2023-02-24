Taylor Reach to improve lead conversion for a national automotive repair brand

Award-winning Call and Contact Center consultants Taylor Reach have Award-winning Call and Contact Center consultants Taylor Reach have been retained to help improve the booking conversion for a large Canadian automotive service company.

TORONTO (PRWEB) February 23, 2023

Award-winning Call and Contact Center consultants Taylor Reach have Award-winning Call and Contact Center consultants Taylor Reach have been retained to help improve the booking conversion for a large Canadian automotive service company.

The company is concerned with improving and optimizing the customer experience and sales conversion through its call centers and has invited Taylor Reach to assess the process and provide guidance to improve the centers' performance.

"Really, our role is to examine the incoming calls, how those interactions are handled and offer recommendations that will allow the operator to improve the sales conversion achieved," says Taylor Reach CEO and Chief Chaos Officer, Colin Taylor.

"Understanding the current state of things; how interactions, booking process, scripting, rebuttals, reporting, etc. are performed today; is crucial to understanding where improvements can be made tomorrow."

In addition to examining recorded and live calls, Taylor Reach will also be looking at the company's human resources strategies, including salary, incentives, training, coaching, and job descriptions.

An independent global Contact Center, Call Center, and Customer Experience consulting and advisory firm established in 2003, Taylor Reach is dedicated to assisting clients to solve customer experience, contact center, and customer service challenges. Services include Strategic Assessments, Training Development, technology acquisition, AI, Revenue Generation, and anything related to optimizing the Contact Center. Taylor Reach serves client organizations across all verticals with anywhere from 5 to 24,000+ agents: SMB's, Fortune 500, and Global 1000 firms.

