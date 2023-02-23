MAYOR WU ANNOUNCES DANIEL HUDSON AS NEW WEST ROXBURY NEIGHBORHOOD LIAISON

BOSTON - Thursday, February 23, 2023 - Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Daniel Hudson as the new liaison in the Office of Neighborhood Services for West Roxbury. He will serve as the primary contact for constituents and businesses in the neighborhood looking to connect with the Mayor's Office, and will facilitate the delivery of services in collaboration with City departments.

“Our neighborhood liaisons are essential in maximizing the impact of City services in the lives of residents across Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Dan’s experience working in government and passion for public service will help ensure the residents of West Roxbury are connected to the resources available to them, and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

“Neighborhood Services is excited to announce that we now have a liaison to represent every neighborhood in the City of Boston,” said Office of Neighborhood Services Executive Director Enrique Pepen. “Our team is positioned to connect with local residents, organizations, and businesses to eliminate silos between Boston residents and City Hall. Dan is equipped to carry out neighborhood services goals to connect neighborhood services, community engagement, and policy making.”

The Office of Neighborhood Services liaisons play an integral role in connecting residents to City services and resources by facilitating citizen input in all aspects of local government through service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and emergency responses.

Hudson was raised in Stoneham, and attended Worcester State University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Finance and Economics. While there, he worked for the University President’s office and interned at the Massachusetts State House, where he would eventually serve as a legislative assistant. Before coming to ONS, Hudson worked at the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security administering grants focused on justice and crime prevention.

He has lived in neighborhoods across the City and is excited to deepen his relationship with West Roxbury constituents and continue to connect the community with City Hall. In his spare time, he enjoys running at the Arnold Arboretum, frequenting the Boston Public Library, and trying to find the best slice of pizza in Boston.

ABOUT THE MAYOR’S OFFICE OF NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) encourages, facilitates and maximizes citizen input and participation through service requests, neighborhood meetings, mailings, and emergency responses. To report non-emergency issues to the City, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or by downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.