Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 Reopening Plans for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2022 Update 11:45 a.m. (CT) / 10:45 a.m. (MT)

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

Contact: Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, as conditions improve.

I-90 Updates:

I-90 (westbound and eastbound) from Chamberlain to Vivian was reopened at 10:30 a.m. (CT)

I-90 (westbound and eastbound) from Mitchell to Chamberlain was reopened at 11:45 a.m. (CT)

The remaining section of I-90 closed between Mitchell and Sioux Falls had significant drifting and cleanup is still being done. Progress will be monitored. This section will be reopened as soon as conditions safely allow. SDDOT anticipates the remaining section of I-90 to reopen mid to late afternoon, as drifting is cleared from the lanes of travel.

I-29 Updates:

I-29 (northbound and southbound) from Sioux Falls to Brookings reopened at 11 a.m. (CT).

The remaining sections of I-29 closed between Brookings and the North Dakota state line had significant drifting and cleanup is still being done. Progress will be monitored. This section will be reopened as soon as conditions safely allow. SDDOT anticipates the remaining sections of I-29 to reopen mid to late afternoon, as drifting is cleared from the lanes of travel.

Travel Conditions:

Due to the extremely cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.

Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered roads and snow covered shoulders.

Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.

Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

No Travel Advisories continue to impact state highways across the eastern half of the state of South Dakota, with many highways physically impassable from blockages of large snow drifts, stranded vehicles, and completely plugged bridges.

SD511 Notifications: For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.orgfor this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

To access all the latest information, please click on the 2022-2023 Storm Information graphic on the homepage of the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/.

