Kreidler issues $11,000 in fines for violations in January

February 1, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued fines in January totaling $11,000 against insurance companies, producers, brokers, and individuals who violated state insurance laws and regulations.

Unauthorized Insurers

DNProtect, Epik Holdings Inc., Epik Inc., and Rob Monster, Bellevue, Wash.; fined $10,000 (order 22-0671).

Epik Inc., which registers internet domain names, solicited and advertised “domain name insurance” or “domain ownership coverage” — offered by DNProtect — without authorization to sell insurance in the state of Washington.

Producers & brokers

