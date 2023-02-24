Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,913 in the last 365 days.

Kreidler issues $11,000 in fines for violations in January

February 1, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued fines in January totaling $11,000 against insurance companies, producers, brokers, and individuals who violated state insurance laws and regulations.

Unauthorized Insurers

DNProtect, Epik Holdings Inc., Epik Inc., and Rob Monster, Bellevue, Wash.; fined $10,000 (order 22-0671). 

Epik Inc., which registers internet domain names, solicited and advertised “domain name insurance” or “domain ownership coverage” — offered by DNProtect — without authorization to sell insurance in the state of Washington. 

Producers & brokers

  • Petronilla Sefo McKenzie, Mission Hills, Calif.; fined $250 (order 23-0009).
  • Benefit Group Inc., Bloomfield Hills, Mich.; fined $250 (order 23-0006).
  • Evergreen Financial Group Inc., Camas, Wash.; fined $250 (order 22-0712).
  • Coastal Community Bank, Everett, Wash.; fined $250 (order 23-0706).

About the Office 

Kreidler’s office oversees Washington’s insurance industry to ensure that individuals, companies, agents and brokers follow state laws. Since 2001, Kreidler has assessed more than $38 million in fines, which are directed to the state’s general fund to pay for state services.

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner publishes disciplinary orders against companies, agents and brokers. Consumers can also look up complaints against insurance companies. 

For an insurance question or complaint, you may contact Kreidler’s consumer advocates online or by phone at 800-562-6900.

You just read:

Kreidler issues $11,000 in fines for violations in January

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.