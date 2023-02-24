Kreidler issues $11,000 in fines for violations in January
February 1, 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler issued fines in January totaling $11,000 against insurance companies, producers, brokers, and individuals who violated state insurance laws and regulations.
Unauthorized Insurers
DNProtect, Epik Holdings Inc., Epik Inc., and Rob Monster, Bellevue, Wash.; fined $10,000 (order 22-0671).
Epik Inc., which registers internet domain names, solicited and advertised “domain name insurance” or “domain ownership coverage” — offered by DNProtect — without authorization to sell insurance in the state of Washington.
Producers & brokers
- Petronilla Sefo McKenzie, Mission Hills, Calif.; fined $250 (order 23-0009).
- Benefit Group Inc., Bloomfield Hills, Mich.; fined $250 (order 23-0006).
- Evergreen Financial Group Inc., Camas, Wash.; fined $250 (order 22-0712).
- Coastal Community Bank, Everett, Wash.; fined $250 (order 23-0706).
