Secretary Blinken’s Call with Equatoguinean President Obiang
February 23, 2023, 23:36 GMT
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Equatoguinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. Secretary Blinken called President Obiang to offer support and partnership as Equatorial Guinea responds to an outbreak of Marburg virus disease. The Secretary and the President agreed cooperation is essential to a successful response to this outbreak.
