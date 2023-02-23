(SPAC) Special Purpose Acquisition Investigation: TTCF, VCSA, OTMO, Contact Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of law in connection with the following special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs"): Pardes Biosciences, Inc. f/k/a FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: PRDS), Tattooed Chef, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: TTCF), Vacasa, Inc. f/k/a TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: VCSA), and Otonomo Technologies Ltd. f/k/a Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ: OTMO).



If you are an investor who has suffered losses in connection with any of the SPACs purchased below: Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

Tattooed Chef, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: TTCF): https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/tattooed-chef-inc-f-k-a-forum-merger-ii

Vacasa, Inc. f/k/a TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: VCSA):

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/strongvacasa-inc-strong-f-k-a-tpg-pace-solutions

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. f/k/a Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ: OTMO): https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/otonomo-technologies-software-acquisition

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. f/k/a FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: PRDS): https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/pardes-biosciences-inc-fs-development

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.