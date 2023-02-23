ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 24-27) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Feb. 24-27), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 27) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detour : Consider using northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Northbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note : Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Bell Road scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday (Feb. 25).

Westbound US 60 closed between Val Vista Drive and Country Club Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 27) for pavement improvement project. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Greenfield and Higley roads also closed. Detour : Consider using Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes. Westbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes near Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 26) for freeway widening project. Broadway Road also closed in both directions near I-10 (between 48th and 55th streets). Westbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 connector road between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. Detour : Alternate routes to access Broadway Road will be available (more information at i10broadwaycurve.com/alerts/). Note : All I-10 on- and off-ramps at 32nd Street closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 27) for work zone setup. 32nd Street also closed near I-10 (between Wood and Elwood streets). Alternate routes include 40th Street.

Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 5 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 26) for new interchange construction. I-17 ramps at Loop 303 will remain open (access to and from Sonoran Desert Drive available). Detour : From I-17, consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach westbound/southbound Loop 303 beyond the closure.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and SR 85 from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 25) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: The northbound SR 85 ramp to westbound I-10 is now closed for several weeks until 5 a.m. Monday (March 13) for reconstruction work. Detours will be in place.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.