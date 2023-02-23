FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22, 2023 CONTACT: Caitlyn Randall, NCDA&CS Marketing Division

919-239-3765; caitlyn.randall@ncagr.gov State Farmers Market hosting free live music Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. RALEIGH – The State Farmers Market in Raleigh is hosting a free performance by Got to Be NC Ag Star finalist and country singer Hunter Grant on Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. in the farmer’s shed. Grant, of Mount Olive, is one of 15 finalists who will compete March 4 in the Ag Star Finale at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The talent search competition is a collaboration between the Got to Be NC program and Got to Be NC’s first musical ambassador Paige King Johnson. In addition, Got to Be NC staff will be selling the Homes in the Hometowns Got to Be NC cookbook, featuring tried-and-true recipes from farmers, commodity groups, community members and staff. It also includes helpful reference pages for understanding product labeling, wine and meat pairings and home canning. The 116-recipe cookbook is $15, payable by card or cash. Pick up a cookbook and some local fresh produce, meats, cheeses and specialty food items from the market to try a new recipe.

The State Farmers Market is one of four, state-operated farmers markets in North Carolina. It is located at 1201 Agriculture St. in Raleigh, Exit 297 off Interstate 40. The market offers seasonal produce, fresh meats and seafood, and a large variety of specialty products. The market is also home to Market Imports, Super-Sod, three restaurants and a coffee shop. For more information visit www.statefarmersmarker.org or follow them on Facebook. -30-1