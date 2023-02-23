The Parent’s Section: Outside The Locker Room, the how-to guide for youth basketball parents
The blueprint for basketball parents from grassroots courts to college and pro arenas.
From one basketball parent to another, this is the first written guide that ensures any student-athlete has a fair shot at finding the right coaches, teams, and schools.”WHITE MARSH, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simone Joye, an award-winning nonprofit executive, and author has announced the release of her new book,
The Parent’s Section: Outside The Locker Room.
Highly anticipated by parents and youth basketball coaches nationwide, The Parent’s Section: Outside The Locker Room offers an untold, behind-the-scenes look into youth basketball. Based on years of Joye’s experience as a basketball mom whose basketball history dates from the 1950s to the present and includes a host of relatives who played, or are currently playing at the highest levels of Division 1 and Division 2 colleges, the Euroleague, the G League, and the NBA.
The book gives parents and coaches a guide for understanding, supporting, and encouraging the development of players in youth basketball from the grassroots to the NBA draft while breaking down this ever-changing world at a time when changing rules, unwavering competition, and limited spots make trusting the process alone not enough.
The book features valuable supporting commentary from coaches, parents, players, and other notable figures in the game positions to make it a must-read guide for those looking to support the next generation of young basketball players. Its release has been welcomed at a time when over 500,000 high school basketball players nationwide are gunning for the top, and parents and coaches are continuing to look for resources to support their journey. The book also features, in lieu of a final written chapter, an author's video conclusion.
“I am excited to announce the release of The Parent’s Section: Outside The Locker Room,” remarked author Simone Joye. “The journey through youth basketball is long and confusing, yet this guide offers parents and coaches a timeliness resource for helping players climb to the top. From one basketball parent to another, this is the first written guide that ensures any student-athlete has a fair shot at finding the right coaches, teams, and schools,” she added.
Simone Joye was inspired to write the book after a conversation with Lucille O’Neal (Shaquille O’Neal’s mother) and following the basketball in her own DNA. Her son, Chad Venning, is currently on scholarship at St. Bonaventure University. He won the MVP award in the Gotham Classic against Iona and was voted A-10 Co-Player of the week. He spent two years at HBCU Morgan State University, where he was a starter in the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic at the 2022 NBA All-Star game and the inaugural Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge. Her nephew, AJ Griffin, was selected in the first round, pick 16, by the Atlanta Hawks at the 2022 NBA draft, and her niece, Aubrey Griffin, plays for the University of Connecticut (UCONN).
The book is available on Amazon and by visiting SimoneJoye.com.
