Earthstone Energy to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”) announced today its participation in upcoming conferences.
- Credit Suisse 28th Annual Vail Summit, February 27 – March 1, 2023
- Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, March 6, 2023
- J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference, March 6 – March 7, 2023
- 7th Annual Mizuho Energy Summit, March 13 – March 14, 2023
- 35th Annual Roth Conference, March 13 – 14, 2023
- Piper Sandler 23rd Annual Energy Conference, March 21, 2023
The Company plans to use the presentation on its website as supplemental conference materials.
About Earthstone Energy, Inc.
Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in acquisitions and the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico. Earthstone is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit Earthstone’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.
Contact
Clay Jeansonne
Investor Relations
Earthstone Energy, Inc.
1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300
The Woodlands, TX 77380
713-379-3080
CJeansonne@earthstoneenergy.com