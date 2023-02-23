PEPA O FA’AMATALAGA: Faaiuga o le Suesuega i le Faamalolo lē Tumau ai o le Ofisa Sili o Pulega o le Matagaluega o Pisinisi Alamanuia ma Leipa

SAMOA, February 23 - Ua maea le suesuega a le Komisi o Galuega a le Malo e uiga i le mataupu tau i galuega faavaitaimi, na afua ai le faamalolo lē tumau o le Ofisa Sili o Pulega o le Matagaluega o Pisinisi, Alamanuia ma Leipa – Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling, ma le Sui Ofisa Sili Lagolago o le Vaega o le Matagaluega o loo gafa ma Galuega Faavaitaimi – Tofilau Matthew Tofilau. Sa lauliliuina e le Kapeneta i le vaiaso nei le lipoti o lenei suesuega, ma faaiugafonoina ai e faavae i fautuaga a le Komisi e faapea;

Le faamutaina aloaia o le faamalolo lē tumau o le Ofisa Sili o Pulega – Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling ma le Sui Ofisa Sili Lagolago o le Vaega o le Matagaluega mo Galuega Faavaitaimi – Tofilau Matthew Tofilau, ma ua aloaia le toe faaauauina o a la auaunaga ua tofia ai. Le tuuina atu o le lapataiga malosi ia Pulotu ma Tofilau, e tusa ma aiaiga o le Tulafono o Tagata Faigaluega a le Malo 2004, ina ia saga matimati ma mataala i le faatinoina o o la tiute ma matafaioi. Le taoto atu i le Komisi o Galuega a le Malo isi mataupu na aofia i lenei suesuega e faatino, e tusa ma aiaiga o le Tulafono o Tagata Faigaluega a le Malo 2004. Le faamalosia o faiga faavae ma auala o loo faatonutonu ai galuega a le Matagaluega o Pisinisi, Alamanuia ma Leipa, mo le mataituina lelei o faatinoga uma a le aufaigaluega, o loo feagai tonu ma galuega faavaitaimi mo Niusila ma Ausetalia.

__________________________________________________________________________________

PRESS RELEASE: Cabinet considered the Public Service Commission’s Investigation Report relating to the suspension of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has completed its investigation report on a matter relating to seasonal workers’ travels, which led to the suspension of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour’s (MCIL) Chief Executive Officer – Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling, and Acting ACEO for the Labour Export and Employment Programme (LEEP) Division – Tofilau Matthew Tofilau.

Cabinet at its meeting this week considered the report and subsequently approved the recommendations from the Public Service Commission;

To lift the suspension of Chief Executive Officer – Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling and Acting ACEO of the LEEP Division – Tofilau Matthew Tofilau, and they can return to the Ministry to resume their official duties and responsibilities; To issue stern warnings to Pulotu and Tofilau, pursuant to relevant provisions of the Public Service Act 2004, to be more vigilant and proactive in the performance of their duties and responsibilities. That the PSC implements other matters relating to the investigation in compliance with the Public Service Act 2004. That the MCIL strengthens strict compliance with government policy requirements and internal control measures, to effectively manage staff performance and all operations of the Ministry’s LEEP Division.

