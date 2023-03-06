Power of Profit With Blue Dog of Yakima
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Dog was founded on the idea that Merchant Service Providers can do better. Blue Dog provides individual personal attention to every client. Blue Dog's clients will say that dealing with Blue Dog Business Services is a better way.
Credit card processing costs can be exorbitant, and sadly many companies taking advantage of merchants. Furthermore, many providers of these services can be accurately characterized as dodgy or unscrupulous operators. There are thousands of salespersons who can deliver merchant services. Only a few really care about them, or their business.
Industries Blue Dog serves; Medical/Vision/Dental, Food/Beverage, Hospitality, Gyms, Retail, Law offices and Legal Services, HVAC, Electrical/Construction, Auto Sales & Repairs, AND MORE.
Power Profit With Blue Dog: Individualized Personal Attention
Blue Dog's prime motivation is to help the merchant become more profitable! See how Blue Dog services can increase profit without the cost of increasing sales! Blue Dog was founded on the idea that Merchant Service Providers can do better. Blue Dog provides individual personal attention to every client. Blue Dog clients will say that dealing with Blue Dog Business Services is a better way.
No Contracts
Never a contract or Early Termination Fee
Education
Blue Dog seeks to give merchants enough information for them to make informed decisions so they do not get scammed.
Support
Blue Dog provides the following: Personal Installation Support, Personal Follow Up, Personal Representative Available by Cell Phone, Corporative Support Available 24/7/365!
Systems Available
POS Systems, Countertop Terminals, Virtual Terminals, Remote Capture Terminals, E-Commerce, Gateways, SwipeSimple
Hardware
Clover Authorized Dealer, Ingenico, PAX, Dejavoo, Others
Testimonials
Hear what Blue Dog delighted customers have to say about their experience with us! Get an inside look at the satisfaction Blue Dog strives for and achieves.
Contact us Today by Phone at 509-225-9630 or Email at mack@bluedogyakima.com
####
Mack Hendrick
