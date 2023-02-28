MOBILESTYLES Beauty On-Demand App Takes the Beauty World by Storm With Version 2.0 Update
MOBILESTYLES App became the to-go App for on-demand beauty and wellness services with its highly anticipated update, available to download today!
MOBILESTYLES App - where beauty meets efficiency”LOS ANEGLES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOBILESTYLES has recently launched its Version 2.0 update, now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The on-demand beauty and wellness app has become the go-to solution for individuals seeking accessible, affordable, and mobile beauty services at home or on-the-go. With over 50,000 registered users nationwide, this PRO finder' Version 2.0 update builds upon the app's success, offering more advanced functionality, all-new accessibility, and features to make it easier than ever to request salon services nearby. Link to Download: http://www.mobilestyles.com/download
— Ally Spinu
One of the standout features of Version 2.0 is the Timeline, which organizes all beauty appointments chronologically for easy viewing. Moreover, the app now includes improved security measures for ID verification, background checks, GPS, and secure messaging, giving clients even more peace of mind.
For clients, MOBILESTYLES offers two different methods for booking appointments: "Find a PRO" and "Book a Service". "Find a PRO" offers the ability to search through the MOBILESTYLES directory of beauty professionals, find a PRO, and select services from that PRO. On the other hand, "Book a Service" allows clients to browse through specific services and locate the PROs which provide that service. With the ASAP feature turned on, clients can receive their first booking within two hours of selecting a time slot. Additionally, with new beauty on demand app accessibility features, MOBILESTYLES is now even more inclusive to individuals with mobility, auditory, and cognitive needs.
For professionals seeking for beauty jobs, MOBILESTYLES provides a built-in network of independent professionals who offer on-demand beauty services nationwide. These professionals have the freedom to set their own schedules and turn their availability on and off as needed. Plus, with the app's marketing tools, they can easily promote their services and create custom offers for clients and elevate their beauty careers.
To celebrate the launch of Version 2.0, MOBILESTYLES is offering an introductory $30 Happy Credit™ bonus for new clients, which can be applied toward their first booking. Users can already benefit from this offer by booking their next beauty expert appointment for services like at-home haircut or style, facial, waxing, makeup, massage, or many other services this professional finder has to offer.
"After numerous lessons learned and feedback received, and with a detailed design and thorough testing, the new MOBILESTYLES App is expected to make booking traveling PROs for salon services more convenient and accessible than ever before," said Ally Spinu, the co-founder of MOBILESTYLES.
Download the MOBILESTYLES App Version 2.0 today and experience the convenience of having a vetted and verified beauty and wellness professional at the client’s door in as fast as 2 hours. For more information, please visit the on demand beauty services app' website at http://www.mobilestyles.com.
