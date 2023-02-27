Rently's Growth Disrupting Traditional Car Rental Industry in Pakistan
KARACHI, PAKISTAN, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rently, the tech-driven car rental company that was founded in Pakistan in 2019, is revolutionizing the way people rent cars. With Rently, car owners can make money, while renters have more options to choose from, and the result is a more convenient and efficient experience for everyone involved. The company has even seen remarkable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the factors contributing to Rently's success is its innovative business model, which bridges the gap between car owners and renters. By doing so, Rently is providing a new way to rent cars, and it's not just about convenience. Rently is also working to groom better drivers for safer roads, and that's a win-win for everyone.
Rently has shown remarkable growth in recent years, achieving a 38X increase in revenue from August 2020 to December 2022 and a YoY growth of 245%. The company's dedication to providing top-notch customer service has not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by its two Consumer Choice Awards in Pakistan. Furthermore, Rently's impressive accomplishments have also earned it a spot among the 20 companies selected to present at Silicon Valley, further solidifying its reputation as a successful and innovative business.
Zeeshan Jamote, CEO of Rently, states, "Being a middleman is not a bad thing - it's about solving a problem for car rentals." With Rently's success, the company is not only providing a better way to rent cars, but it's also changing the industry for the better.
One of the keys to Rently's success in making it a household name is its brand ambassador, Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan's biggest actors and successful business woman. Rently's choice of Mahira Khan as its brand ambassador reflects the company's commitment to partnering with individuals who share its values and commitment to excellence. This partnership is a testament to Rently's dedication to providing exceptional service and building a strong reputation within the industry.
Rently's innovative model and commitment to customer satisfaction make it a game-changer in the car rental industry. Say goodbye to the traditional car rental model and hello to the future of travel with Rently. For more information about Rently, please visit our website at www.rently.pk.
Rija Ali
Rently
rently@datafluentpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram