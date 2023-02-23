I-94, I-29 and Highway 13 all open in North Dakota but no travel advised

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened all lanes of Interstate 94 between Jamestown and Fargo, as well as Interstate 29 and N.D. Highway 13.



No Travel Advisories are in place in the southeast corner of the state due to near-zero visibility, icy road conditions, and scattered snow drifts. Motorists should not travel in these areas due to hazardous conditions. Check the ND Roads map for specific locations.



Motorists should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



