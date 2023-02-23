Albany Job Fair April 19, 2023 Features 100+ Recruiters
The Albany Job Fair will be held on April 19, 2023 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center. Many employers interviewing and hiring.
The Albany Job Fair offers job seekers hiring opportunities with more than 100+ area and regional companies looking to fill immediate openings from entry level to senior management.”LATHAM, NY, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albany Job Fair Features 100+ Recruiters Hiring including Amazon, USPS, Sunmark Credit Union, Spectrum Mobile, NYS, CDPHP, UPS, WAMC, Saratoga Casino, Wildwood Programs, Maximus, OrthoNY, Fabcon and RPI
The In Person Albany Job Fair will be held on April 19, 2023 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center. Many employers interviewing and hiring on the spot. Meet with Amazon, Unity House, NYS Dept of Transportation, Visiting Nurses, Upstate Veterinary, NYS Troopers, Sysco, NYS of Health, Bimbo Bakeries, SABIC and many more!
The Albany Job Fair offers job seekers hiring opportunities with more than 100+ area and regional companies looking to fill immediate openings from entry level to senior management.
We expect more than 800 job seekers to pre-submit resumes for scanning and distribution to the recruiters. Attendance expected to be high due to the current unemployment numbers and the increase in minimum wage.
The Albany Job Fair features over 100+ recruiters and runs from 9am through 4pm on Wednesday April 19, 2023. The Albany Job Fair is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. Public transit access via CTDA, Bus Route #182. The Holiday Inn Express has ample parking and easy access from the Northway.
The Albany Job Fair is Wednesday April 19, 2023 at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York. The Albany Fair is underwritten by Albany Broadcasting, Catamount Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics. Sponsors include Instacart, Jersey Mike’s and eBiz Docs. The Albany Job Fair is open from 9am to 4pm. Admission is free. Registration is not required. Resumes will be accepted for scanning and distribution to all recruiters ahead of and at the event. Resumes can be emailed in to be scanned and forwarded to all recruiters.
Come meet and interview with recruiters on site. Find that perfect opportunity to start the first or next career! You can interview with 100+ recruiters on site from a vast array of industries. Many companies will be hiring on the spot. Bring your resume and dress for success.
The recruiters are ready to interview all day. Job seekers can check the website for a list of a Zoom seminars on career path choices, resume writing, and interview skills.
Recruiters confirmed and on site include: SABIC, MAXIMUS, NYS Troopers, Dept. of Corrections, NY Army National Guard, Janitronics, Plug Power, Conifer Park, Combined Insurance - a Chubb company, Greater Johnstown SD, Visiting Nurses of Albany/Visiting Nurses Home Care, Express Employment Professionals, AMAZON, Teresian House, Frito Lay - Upstate NY East, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Prime Management, Glenmont Job Corps, Sunmark Credit Union, Trustco Bank, Imperial Pools, Inc., Nationwide Retirement Solutions, OrthoNY, Law Firm of Alex Dell, PLLC, IRD (International Road Dynamics), Owens Corning, RedShift, Living Resources, CDPHP, Green Meadows, Carver Companies, The Grand at Barnwell, North Atlantic States Carpenters Labor Management Program, Price Chopper, Solomon Organization, Curtis Lumber, Fabcon Precast LLC, A New England Nanny, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Warren, Washington & Albany ARC, Ocean State Job Lot, Albany Broadcasting, SYSCO, Van Rensselaer Manor, H&R Block, First Student, BOCES Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady, Vanderheyden Hall, AFLAC, Sam's Club, Local 669 America's Fire Protection Union, St Peter's Health Partners, DeCrescente Distributors, Home Instead, Saratoga Casino Hotel, NY Creates, Latham, The Pool Company, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Pregis, FASNY Fireman's Home, Robert Half, College of St Rose, Unity House of Troy, INC., Yankee Trails, Callanan Industries, NYS Office of General Services, NY Life, Ferguson Enterprises, Albany Medical Center, Air National Guard, Centrotherm, Nathan Littauer Hospital, BSNB, Ravena Coeymans Selkirk CSD, NY State of Health, Primark, New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, Fusco Personnel, Grasshopper Heating and Cooling, Spectrum (Time Warner Cable Recruiting), VP Supply Corp, Traveler's Insurance, Midland Farms, United Mobility and Accessibility Inc., Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, Spectrum - Sales & Marketing, Prime Storage Group, Albany City School District, Berkshire Health Systems, Ace Hardware, AIM Services, Inc., Spectrum, Wadhams Enterprises, Inc. , Trucking Association of New York, NYS Dept of Labor, ARC of Rensselaer County, USPS, Department of Civil Service and Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.
The Albany Job Fair is ready to meet the needs of the Capital Region's job seekers, from first time hires, to downsized and laid off workers, and those previously on unemployment coming back into the workforce. From cashiers to engineers, warehouse workers to CDL drivers, home care workers and first responders - You can find your next career or first job at The Albany Job Fair.
