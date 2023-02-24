National Terrazzo and Mosaic Association to celebrate 100 years
Our Italian forebears watching over us must be especially gratified to know that the association they established in 1923 remains 100 years later, the leader of the world on all things terrazzo.”FREDERICKSBURG, TX, US, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who: National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA)
— Leslie Carrio, NTMA President
What: 100th annual national convention
When: May 8-11, 2023
Where: Como, Italy
The NTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association founded in 1923. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas, with 148 contractor and supplier members, the NTMA’s mission is to establish national standards for terrazzo floor and wall systems while promoting quality craftsmanship and creativity.
Today, 27 companies have been members for at least 75 years, including founding members Art Mosaic and Tile, Grazzini Brothers, John Caretti, and Santarossa Mosaic. Terrazzo techniques were introduced to the US in the 1880s by Italian craftsmen; Italian-American family-owned enterprises still represent about half the association’s contractor membership.
NTMA serves as a reliable third-party resource to protect the interests of all parties who have a stake in the success of a terrazzo installation. In addition to supporting its member companies in their trade, NTMA’s full range of services extends to design professionals, architects, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and building owners. From helping architects write specifications to providing technical assistance at any stage of a project, NTMA’s purpose is to help orchestrate quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, a direct descendant of the mosaic artistry of ancient Rome. One of the world’s original green building systems, terrazzo evolved through the resourcefulness of Venetian marble workers as they discovered a creative reuse of discarded stone chips. Craftsmen still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Marble, stone, glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base, filled in, and polished. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
