Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,558 in the last 365 days.

RSIPF conduct awareness in relation to crocodile threat in Central Province

RSIPF conduct awareness in relation to crocodile threat in Central Province

 

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Tulagi in Central Province have conducted an awareness in relation to crocodile threat in Tulagi after a crocodile had attacked a male person who went out diving at night at the seafront of Raiders rest house in the morning on 22 February 2023.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Crime and Intelligence Patricia Leta says, “The person was going out on a diving trip when a five meter crocodile attacked him in the water between 12 to 1:30am.”

AC Leta says, “The victim managed to escape the crocodile attack but sustained serious injuries on his head and scratches on his back and chest. The victim is now recovering after he was assisted by police to Tulagi hospital for medical attention.”

Ms. Leta says, “Tulagi Police on that night conducted a search in the sea front and sighted the crocodile in front of the police station.”

Police had received information and reports from the general public that the same crocodile was sighted several times at the same location which caused risk and danger to the public and the surrounding communities.

Arrangements are under way for the Police Response Team (PRT) to destroy the crocodile.

“I want to appeal to those living in and around Tulagi and the area the crocodile was sighted to stay out from the sea, as it is now considered dangerous and a no go zone while waiting for the PRT to set up and search for the deadly creature,” says AC Leta.

 

//End//

You just read:

RSIPF conduct awareness in relation to crocodile threat in Central Province

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.