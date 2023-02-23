RSIPF conduct awareness in relation to crocodile threat in Central Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Tulagi in Central Province have conducted an awareness in relation to crocodile threat in Tulagi after a crocodile had attacked a male person who went out diving at night at the seafront of Raiders rest house in the morning on 22 February 2023.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Crime and Intelligence Patricia Leta says, “The person was going out on a diving trip when a five meter crocodile attacked him in the water between 12 to 1:30am.”

AC Leta says, “The victim managed to escape the crocodile attack but sustained serious injuries on his head and scratches on his back and chest. The victim is now recovering after he was assisted by police to Tulagi hospital for medical attention.”

Ms. Leta says, “Tulagi Police on that night conducted a search in the sea front and sighted the crocodile in front of the police station.”

Police had received information and reports from the general public that the same crocodile was sighted several times at the same location which caused risk and danger to the public and the surrounding communities.

Arrangements are under way for the Police Response Team (PRT) to destroy the crocodile.

“I want to appeal to those living in and around Tulagi and the area the crocodile was sighted to stay out from the sea, as it is now considered dangerous and a no go zone while waiting for the PRT to set up and search for the deadly creature,” says AC Leta.

//End//