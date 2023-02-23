Police witness launching of 11 communities By-Laws in Central Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Tulagi together with the Community Governance and Grievance Management Project (CGGMP) has witnessed the launching of 11 community By-Laws in Russell Islands recently.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province, Superintendent Soakai said this is another milestone achievement for the 11 communities in Russell Islands who launched and rolled their community by-laws over the three days roll out campaign by RSIPF Tulagi and CGGMP Central Province from 31 January to 2 February 2023.

PPC Soakai said as part of the community restrengthening with the work of law and order in Central Province, the RSIPF and Central Provincial Government (CPG) would like to applaud the work done and achievements so far with the launching of the by-laws for the 11 communities in Central Province.

Superintendent Soakai said he is privileged indeed under the arm of the RSIPF Crime prevention roll out program in Central Province and salute leaders in various set up in your communities in Russell Island for time and effort in materializing these by-laws.

Mr. Soakai said the CPG and its administration sees this roll out as a stepping stone ahead for community development in Central Province. This is seen as the core base of a development driven approach for the Province by the CPG from RSIPF and CGGMP Central Province.

He said the rolling out of these by-laws prove the commitment and hard work done by community members. Thank you to the community chiefs, Church leaders, CPCs, Men, women, Youths and the communities in Russell Island for the launching and roll out of by-laws.

The police boss in Central Province appeals to the good leaders in Russell Islands to stand tall and respect Crime Prevention Committees and the Chiefs to ensure our communities are peaceful and crime free for the good of our children.

Office of the CGGMP Provincial Coordinator, Central Province Mr. Robert Manebona thanked its stakeholders including police for continuing to work together to achieve such goals in Central Province.

