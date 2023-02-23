If you’re suffering from cabin fever this winter, consider fishing for burbot in the Kootenai River
By reporting tags, you are helping us better understand burbot catch rates, harvest rates and survival rates, which helps us improve the fishery.
If you see a tag, please report the tag number and location of where you caught the fish to Fish and Game. Reporting can be done over the phone (1-866-258-0338), online or as part of the of the Angler Science Program creel packet.
Select tags carry a reward value of $100, so maybe this winter will be your lucky year! If you happen to land a $100 burbot, make sure to physically return the reward tag to claim your cash.