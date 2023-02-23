Read more about Carr: Three Indicted in Gwinnett County for Racketeering Involving Multiple Cyber Fraud Schemes

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of Ugochinyere Anazodo, Dominique Beaulieu, and Willy Obena on two counts of Racketeering. The defendants are alleged to have participated in a criminal enterprise with the purpose of obtaining and laundering the stolen proceeds of cyber fraud schemes. Specifically, the defendants are alleged to have engaged in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam targeting the Georgia Department of Transportation and a romance scam targeting a private citizen.

“This indictment is just the latest in our ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime in our state,” said Carr. “Each day, we continue to actively pursue those who engage in cyber fraud schemes as a means to steal from Georgia businesses or consumers. We also know that preparation is key, and we would encourage all Georgians to learn how to recognize and report online fraud so you can better protect your data, network and devices.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Office of the Inspector General investigated this matter.

“Cyber fraud has become an increasing problem,” said GBI Director Mike Register. “With the advancement of technology, criminals are finding more ways to steal hardworking Georgian’s assets. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that these defendants are brought to justice.”

In part, this case was referred to the Office of the Attorney General by the Georgia Cyber Fraud Task Force following a victim report submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

“Today’s modern cybercriminals rely on increasingly sophisticated techniques to defraud victims, often masquerading as legitimate businesses,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Georgia. “We will continue to investigate complex cyber investigations and work collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to ensure Georgia residents are protected.”

The Attorney General’s Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit presented evidence to a Gwinnett County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of all three defendants on Feb. 15, 2023. A full list of all charges against each of the defendants is included below.

Ugochinyere Anazodo:

1 count of Racketeering – O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(b) 1 count of Racketeering – O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(a) 1 count of Theft by Taking – O.C.G.A. § 16-8-2 1 count of Money Laundering – O.C.G.A. § 7-1-915

Dominique Beaulieu:

1 count of Racketeering – O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(b) 1 count of Racketeering – O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(a)

Willy Obena:

1 count of Racketeering – O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(b) 1 count of Racketeering – O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(a)

The indictment can be found here . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time.

Tips for Avoiding Scams

If you have fallen victim to a cyber fraud scheme, such as a BEC or romance scam, file a report with your bank, your local law enforcement agency, and IC3 at www.IC3.gov.

For more information about online scams and how to protect yourself, visit www.ic3.gov or the Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website.

The Consumer Protection Division also offers a number of resources specific to older adults and small business owners.

Cybersecurity in Georgia: A Guide for Small Businesses, Non-Profits and Places of Worship is designed to help organizations raise awareness and understanding of cyber threats and common industry best practices. This comprehensive guide includes tips and information on protecting your data and network, training employees about cybersecurity, planning for and responding to a security breach, cyber insurance and more. Download your free copy here The Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults provides information on an array of topics of importance to seniors, including scams, identity theft, credit and debt, reverse mortgages, charitable giving, home repairs, funerals, advance directives, long-term care, elder abuse and more. This guide is available in English, Spanish and Korean and free for download here

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.