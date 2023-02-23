Greenberg Traurig Hires Adrian Patterson and Team, Continuing Strategic Growth in Texas

Leading Houston lawyer and top tier Public Finance group join firm

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues its strategic growth in Texas with the addition of Adrian Patterson, a solution-oriented business lawyer best known for his work in public finance and infrastructure. Patterson joins the Houston office as shareholder, along with a team of two of counsel and two associates, from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe where Patterson served as Houston office leader.

"We are so pleased to welcome a leader and practitioner of Adrian's high quality and reputation, as well as his team, to Greenberg Traurig. We recognized the unique nature of Texas culture and business from the start, entering the state 20 years ago, not lately as a follower of the herd. Opening in Dallas, soon followed by Houston and Austin, we avoided culture-destroying mergers, sending in lawyers from other cities to run things, ignoring local clients in favor of only large ones from elsewhere, and using overheated, short-term financial guarantees to lawyers as the lure. This has allowed us to slowly but surely build a full service Texas firm, very much a part of the Texas business market and its political, charitable, and community organizations, while remaining one, unified firm of 2650 lawyers across 44 cities in the US, Mexico, Europe, Asia and the Middle East," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said.

"Our approach to building in Texas, nationally and globally has been centered on excellence, value and pragmatic legal advice, carefully avoiding becoming one of those places which were, to use the Texas phrase, 'all hat and no cattle'!"

"The combined experience and skills that Adrian and his team bring will enhance our footprint in the Texas public finance space, and broaden our infrastructure reach," said Franklin D.R. Jones, Jr., co-chair of the firm's Public Finance and Infrastructure Practice. "Additionally, they each possess qualities we seek in all attorneys: a strong commitment to client service and dedication to the legal field. I look forward to working alongside the team and continuing our strategic growth in Texas to further meet client demand. There is much more to come!"

"Greenberg Traurig's breadth and scope, relating to practice groups and geographic reach, along with its commitment to Texas, were driving forces in our decision to join the firm. They will allow us to bring a more comprehensive practice to clients," Patterson said. "Having worked with a number of Greenberg Traurig attorneys, we have been privy to the work they are accomplishing both in Texas and nationwide and believe that it is only a matter of time until the firm is leading the public finance legal field."

Patterson focuses his practice on public finance, serving as bond counsel and disclosure counsel for cities, counties, transit agencies, toll road authorities, public utilities, and nonprofit corporations on projects involving streets, rail, toll roads, public works infrastructure, arts and convention center facilities, and power projects. He concentrates his public law practice on representing political subdivisions as general counsel and advising on matters related to development, procurement, compliance, and elections. Patterson also looks forward to using his long-standing relationships in Texas across industries for both public and private companies to aid the firm's growth in all facets of its practices.

Patterson and his team represent a number of the top names in public finance and infrastructure in Houston and throughout Texas, such as the City of Houston, Harris County Toll Road Authority, Port of Houston, Harris County Metropolitan Transit Authority, Texas Medical Center, City of Brownsville Public Utility Board, Brazoria County Toll Road Authority, and Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority.

Patterson's team will include Of Counsel Robert Collie and James Hernandez and Associates Noe Hinojosa, III and Donna McIntosh, each of which will be prominent members of the Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice in Texas, which includes Jones and Of Counsel Martye Kendrick.

The firm's three offices in Texas have recently added strategic hires in various core practice areas including Shareholders Ashley Aten (Real Estate), Denis Braham (Real Estate), Christina M. Carroll (Litigation), G. Michael Gruber (Litigation), Adam H. Laughton (Health Care & FDA), Ethel J. Johnson (Litigation), Brian E. Mason (Litigation), James Peacock (Health Care & FDA), and Austin R. Wyker (Tax); Senior Counsel Sheryl Tatar Dacso (Health Care & FDA); and, Of Counsel Richard A. Crow (Real Estate).

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 150 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has a national public finance practice that consistently ranks among the top bond, disclosure, and underwriter's counsel firms according to The Bond Buyer's nationwide and statewide rankings. Greenberg Traurig LLP's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice has been serving the needs of state and local issuers, underwriters, credit providers, bondholders, and conduit borrowers throughout the United States for more than forty years in virtually every area of public finance. The firm currently has more than 35 attorneys in the Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice in its Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minneapolis, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, D.C. offices.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 44 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Austin, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 713.374.3639, austinal@gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP