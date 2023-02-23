Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Results

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (Bank) today reported net income of $115.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. In comparison, for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Bank reported net income of $94.7 million and $47.2 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Bank reported net income of $317.2 million, as compared to $164.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $114.3 billion, compared with $89.6 billion at September 30, 2022 and $63.5 billion at December 31, 2021. The $24.7 billion increase in total assets for the fourth quarter was primarily attributable to increases in the Bank's advances ($24.7 billion), long-term investments ($1.1 billion) and mortgage loans held for portfolio ($0.2 billion) partially offset by a decrease in the Bank's short-term liquidity holdings ($1.2 billion). The $50.8 billion increase in total assets for the year ended December 31, 2022 was attributable primarily to increases in the Bank's advances ($44.3 billion), short-term liquidity holdings ($5.9 billion) and mortgage loans held for portfolio ($0.9 billion), partially offset by a decrease in the Bank's long-term investments ($0.5 billion).

Advances totaled $68.9 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $44.2 billion at September 30, 2022 and $24.6 billion at December 31, 2021. The Bank's mortgage loans held for portfolio totaled $4.4 billion at December 31, 2022, as compared to $4.2 billion at September 30, 2022 and $3.5 billion at December 31, 2021.

The carrying value of the Bank's long-term held-to-maturity securities portfolio, which is comprised substantially of U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), totaled $0.3 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $0.3 billion and $0.6 billion at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The carrying value of the Bank's long-term available-for-sale securities portfolio, which is comprised substantially of U.S. agency debentures and U.S. agency commercial MBS, totaled $15.1 billion at December 31, 2022, as compared to $14.0 billion at September 30, 2022 and $15.3 billion at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Bank also held a $0.1 billion long-term U.S. Treasury Note classified as trading.

The Bank's short-term liquidity holdings are typically comprised of overnight interest-bearing deposits, overnight federal funds sold, overnight reverse repurchase agreements, U.S. Treasury Bills, U.S. Treasury Notes and, from time to time, may also include cash held at the Federal Reserve. At December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Bank's short-term liquidity holdings totaled $25.1 billion, $26.3 billion and $19.2 billion, respectively.

The Bank's retained earnings increased to $1.834 billion at December 31, 2022 from $1.741 billion at September 30, 2022 and $1.558 billion at December 31, 2021. On December 28, 2022, a dividend of $22.6 million was paid to the Bank's shareholders.

Additional selected financial data as of and for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 (and, for comparative purposes, as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2021) is set forth below. Further discussion and analysis regarding the Bank's results will be included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Selected Financial Data As of and For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Selected Statement of Condition Data: Assets Investments (1) $ 40,613,512 $ 40,729,299 $ 34,653,202 Advances 68,921,869 44,238,384 24,637,464 Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net 4,395,175 4,240,222 3,491,265 Cash and other assets 418,000 342,927 706,445 Total assets $ 114,348,556 $ 89,550,832 $ 63,488,376 Liabilities Consolidated obligations Discount notes $ 46,270,265 $ 29,590,696 $ 11,003,026 Bonds 59,946,458 51,838,498 44,514,220 Total consolidated obligations 106,216,723 81,429,194 55,517,246 Mandatorily redeemable capital stock 7,453 12,895 6,657 Other liabilities 2,123,303 3,107,324 4,030,782 Total liabilities 108,347,479 84,549,413 59,554,685 Capital Capital stock — putable 3,984,105 3,012,726 2,192,504 Retained earnings 1,834,446 1,741,128 1,558,417 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 182,526 247,565 182,770 Total capital 6,001,077 5,001,419 3,933,691 Total liabilities and capital $ 114,348,556 $ 89,550,832 $ 63,488,376 Total regulatory capital (2) $ 5,826,004 $ 4,766,749 $ 3,757,578

For the For the For the For the For the Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Selected Statement of Income Data: Net interest income (3) (4) $ 151,292 $ 136,097 $ 79,073 $ 479,672 $ 277,547 Other income (loss) 7,194 (6,097 ) 1,563 (25,446 ) 10,243 Other expense 29,695 24,804 28,170 101,713 105,147 AHP assessment 12,886 10,525 5,246 35,268 18,266 Net income $ 115,905 $ 94,671 $ 47,220 $ 317,245 $ 164,377

(1) Investments consist of interest-bearing deposits, securities purchased under agreements to resell, federal funds sold, trading securities, available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. (2) As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, total regulatory capital represented 5.09 percent, 5.32 percent and 5.92 percent, respectively, of total assets as of those dates. (3) Net interest income is net of the provision (reversal) for mortgage loan losses. (4) The Bank records hedge ineffectiveness associated with fair value hedging relationships in net interest income in accordance with the provisions of ASU 2017-12, "Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities." During the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, fair value hedge ineffectiveness increased (reduced) net interest income by $(22.630) million, $3.130 million and $1.140 million, respectively. During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, fair value hedge ineffectiveness increased (reduced) net interest income by $(5.688) million and $23.780 million, respectively.

